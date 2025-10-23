Rotherham United illness closed Roundwood doors
Illness struck before the win over Leyton Orient five days ago, forcing Martin Sherif and Denzel Hall to miss that match and several other players to soldier on through severe discomfort.
The virus lingered and several members of Matt Hamshaw's squad were still feeling its effects 48 hours after the League One visit of the O's.
Speaking on Tuesday evening, the manager said: “We shut the training ground down yesterday. We let some of the lads train with the academy (at Tinsley), just to try and give Roundwood a cleanse and see if we could get rid of the bug.
“Not that it makes much difference, but there's a little bit of logic in it.”
Several players missed training and Hamshaw was hoping that the worst effects of the infection would pass by today.
“Hopefully, we should be in a much better situation on Thursday,” he said.