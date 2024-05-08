Rotherham United hold the advantage in Peter Kioso situation
Posh are keen on the right-back who became a League One loan hit at London Road earlier this season before being recalled by the Championship Millers in January.
New Rotherham boss Steve Evans has said Kioso has a future under him at AESSEAL New York Stadium but Peterborough may still test the club's resolve by making a bid.
The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract and it has emerged that the Millers hold an option to extend it by a further 12 months.
That means he is, effectively, tied to New York until 2026, which would allow Rotherham to demand a heftier fee as there is so much time remaining on his deal.
Posh are in play-off semi-final action tonight, trying to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the away first leg against Oxford United.
Their interest in Kioso would increase if they won promotion to the second tier and were able to tempt the player with a bigger wage offer.
Evans, now three weeks into his return as Rotherham manager, is embarking on a summer rebuild following this term's relegation.
It remains to be seen whether Kioso ends up being part of that or plays his football next season elsewhere.
He made 27 appearances for Peterborough and wore the captain's armband after being allowed to leave S60 by former boss Matt Taylor. He then played 12 times for the Millers following his recall after Taylor's dismissal.