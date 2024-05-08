Rotherham United full-back Peter Kioso. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Posh are keen on the right-back who became a League One loan hit at London Road earlier this season before being recalled by the Championship Millers in January.

New Rotherham boss Steve Evans has said Kioso has a future under him at AESSEAL New York Stadium but Peterborough may still test the club's resolve by making a bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract and it has emerged that the Millers hold an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

That means he is, effectively, tied to New York until 2026, which would allow Rotherham to demand a heftier fee as there is so much time remaining on his deal.

Posh are in play-off semi-final action tonight, trying to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the away first leg against Oxford United.

Their interest in Kioso would increase if they won promotion to the second tier and were able to tempt the player with a bigger wage offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans, now three weeks into his return as Rotherham manager, is embarking on a summer rebuild following this term's relegation.

It remains to be seen whether Kioso ends up being part of that or plays his football next season elsewhere.