Rotherham United captain Richard Wood lifts silverware in 2022.

ROTHERHAM United today learned of two of their opponents in one of next season's cup competitions.

The Millers have been placed by the EFL in an opening-stage group in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy with fellow League One side Mansfield Town and League Two Bradford City.

The last time they were in the tournament, in 2022 when it was called the Papa Johns Trophy, they lifted silverware at Wembley by beating Sutton United 4-2 in extra time.

A Premier League under-21 side will be added to the group via a draw on Thursday afternoon.

Rotherham will be at home to the top-flight youngsters and have yet to discover which one of their other two fixtures will be played at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Mansfield Town won promotion from League Two last season when Bradford finished in ninth spot.

The Millers played the Bantams in this competition in November 2017, winning 3-0 away through goals from Jerry Yates, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Richie Towell.

The 64-team lower-league tournament is regionalised until the quarter-finals and Steve Evans' men are in northern group H. The top two two sides from each group go through to the knockout stages.

Their U-21 opponents will be Aston Villa, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest or Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Northern section:

Group A: Accrington Stanley, Stockport County, Tranmere Rovers.

Group B: Port Vale, Salford City, Wrexham.

Group C: Carlisle United, Morecambe, Wigan Athletic.

Group D: Barrow, Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town.

Group E: Blackpool, Crewe Alexandra, Harrogate Town.

Group F: Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town.