Sean Raggett plays for Rotherham United at Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SEAN Raggett is set to hand Rotherham United a huge boost and return to the first-team fold weeks ahead of schedule.

The Millers initially feared that the centre-half would be out of action until nearly Christmas when he damaged his quad in a Carabao Cup tie at Barnsley in late August.

However, the 31-year-old is already closing in on a comeback and is set to take a significant step forward after the weekend.

“We're hopeful that he should, potentially, join back in training at some point next week,” manager Matt Hamshaw said.

The boss will be delighted to have another option in central defence as the club waits on the recovery of Thomas Holmes from a knee injury.

Raggett had a knee issue of his own last term and was restricted to 11 appearances in his first year at AESSEAL New York Stadium after leaving Portsmouth. The problem spilled over into this season and he had been back in the side for only four matches when misfortune struck at Oakwell.

“We're quite positive at this minute that Sean is going to come back a lot quicker than what we expected,” said Hamshaw who also has other injury concerns.

“We're working hard with these players to get them back because we know how important everybody is. "We need Sean Raggett fit, we need Marvin Kaleta fit, we need Josh Kayode fit, we need Tom Holmes back fit, we need everybody fit.”

Raggett is already working outdoors at the Millers' Roundwood base.

Assessing the casualty count, Hamshaw said: “For every negative, there's a positive somewhere and the news on Sean is one for us.

“I know that a small percentage of people might be sitting at home thinking we just get everybody injured. But, no, there are (medical and sports-science) people here who are actually good at their jobs.”

Wing-back Kaleta (hamstring) is about a fortnight away from fitness, Kayode (knee knock) may or may not train again this month and Holmes' scheduled return is early December.

Midfielder Liam Kelly (calf) is also due to train next week.