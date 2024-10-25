Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys at Leyton Orient. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans is calling on Cameron Humphreys to make the most of his undoubted talent as the Rotherham United boss tries to calm the waters after his midweek media outburst.

Centre-half Humphreys was caught in the firing line as the manager's frustration rose to the surface during his after-match interview at Leyton Orient following Tuesday night's 1-0 League One defeat.

The defender had put a simple second-half header wide and moments later, at the other end of the pitch, lost the player he was supposed to be marking who headed in the home side's winner.

At Brisbane Road, Evans described the opportunity as “a sitter” and the player's defending as “awful”, but the boss was in the mood to forgive and forget as he met with the journalists yesterday.

When it was mentioned that Humphreys hadn't had his best couple of minutes, the rueful boss replied: “I didn't have my best couple of minutes when I picked the team and the shape, did I? I'm not expecting Tony Stewart to take a hatchet to my head.

“Cam is a top player. He was just sloppy in his marking. If there is a criticism at times of him it's that it can be a bit too easy for him. He's a proper player.

“The only thing I wanted to stress was that if you fail in both boxes it costs you points. We could easily have been 1-0 up and seen out that game comfortably or even scored again. It was such a pivotal moment in the match.”

As far as Evans is concerned, it's now business as usual as Rotherham gear up for tomorrow's visit of one of his old clubs, Stevenage.

“I don't need to put my arm around Cam,” the boss said. “If he wants a kiss, I'll give him a kiss. If he wants a hug, I'll give him a hug. I've got no problem with that.

“He's a top talent. It's time for him to express it.

“He missed a chance. I'll never, ever berate a player for missing a chance. Sam Nombe missed an equal chance with a header in the middle of the goal; probably an easier chance.

“I'm not going to berate Sam either, I'm just going to tell him to go back in and get the next one.”