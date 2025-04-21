Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw at Wigan Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw says he has a clear vision of what he must do to revive Rotherham United's fortunes after watching his side pay the price for a poor performance at Wigan Athletic today.

The new boss kept his anger in check during his post-match interview yet was clearly frustrated by what he had witnessed in a 1-0 League One loss that took his record in his six matches in charge to three wins, a draw and two defeats.

Picking his words carefully, he described the Millers as "too passive, too lethargic" in the way they fell to a first-half header by James Carragher.

The manager didn't publicly single out any individuals for criticism but when asked if the match had given him an indication of who he believed could build a team around, he replied: "It's probably added to that, yeah.

"I don't want to go into too much detail. I've learned a lot this afternoon and I've learned a lot in the previous five games. There are things I like and things I don't like.

"I now know exactly how it looks moving forward. I thought I knew and today has reaffirmed a lot of it. We haven't been as good as we should have been considering the amount of talent there is in the dressing room."

Mid-table Rotherham have only two more fixtures to negotiate before their campaign ends and the new man can truly get down to work on the rebuild that is required.

The clash had an end-of-season feel to it, with neither side ever hitting top gear, and the Millers' display was by far the worst of Hamshaw's short tenure.

"I thought we were too passive, too lethargic," he said "There were a lot of things I didn't like. I'm disappointed to concede from a set-piece. I learned a real lot today ready for going into the summer.

He said of the lethargy: "It was down to a number of things that I won't go into in this interview. I don't think it's right to talk about them here and now. There are a lot of things we can improve on over the summer."

Even while playing poorly, the visitors had good opportunities and Josh Kayode, Mallik Wilks, Sam Nombe and Jonson Clarke-Harris could all have put themselves on the scoresheet.

"I felt we had the better chances," Hamshaw said. "On another day, we could have scored three or four goals. We should have.

"I can't remember Wigan really hurting us much. I thought we had a lot of control in possession but without having a cutting edge."