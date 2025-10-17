Rotherham United loanee Kion Etete. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE future of Rotherham United's Kion Etete will be decided early in the new year following the serious injury suffered by the loan striker.

The centre-forward tore his quad in a practice game at the club's Roundwood complex last week only nine games into his planned season-long spell with the Millers.

Now, the length of that stay is in question as the 23-year-old embarks on a recovery that is expected to take at least three months and could be even longer.

Nothing is yet set in stone but there is a possibility that Etete could return to parent club Cardiff City in the next transfer window.

“We knew as soon as he felt it in training that he'd done something severe,” manager Matt Hamshaw said.

The player moved to Rotherham in the summer after an injury-hit 2024/25 campaign that saw him play only once for the Bluebirds and five times in a loan stint with Bolton Wanderers.

Before his latest misfortune, he had missed Millers matches this term with groin and knee issues.

The plan is for the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster to undergo his rehabilitation while Rotherham also checking in regularly at his parent club.

“We're in direct contact with Cardiff and we have been every day since Kion's been here,” Hamshaw said. “We'll work with them.

“He'll do his rehab with us and there'll be some parts of that where he goes to Cardiff. Then we'll sit down and look at the loan in January and see where we go from there.”

The Millers head into tomorrow's League One home clash with Leyton Orient with three frontmen to choose from: Martin Sherif, Sam Nombe and Jordan Hugill.

Josh Kayode is still being treated for a knee problem and Hamshaw hopes the former Republic of Ireland youth international will be able to resume training next week.