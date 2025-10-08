A blast from the past on a house wall in Broom.

A ROTHERHAM United fan got more than he bargained for when he was renovating his house in the Broom area.

As Andy Sawf was removing old wallpaper, he uncovered a Millers blast from the past from more than half a century ago.

There, in all its glory, was a team sheet from the 1970/71 season containing household names like Dave Watson, John Quinn, Johnny Fantham, Dave Bentley and Neil Warnock.

Underneath was the name of the person who had painstakingly written the list on the wall.

Andy posted a photograph on a Facebook fans forum along with the message: ‘Helen Carr, if you're still with us, we found it. Some class names in that team.’

Rotherham finished eighth in the old Division Three that season with 17 wins, 16 draws and 13 defeats under manager Jimmy McAnearney.

Dead right, Andy, by the way. Some class names!