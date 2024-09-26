Rotherham United defender Reece James. Picture: Jim Brailsford

NEW boy Reece James is tipping Rotherham United to come good despite a slow start to the season that has left them in the lower reaches of the League One table.

Figures show that the Millers are one of the most threatening sides in the division and those stats are fuelling the left-back's optimism ahead of this weekend's visit to bottom club Shrewsbury Town.

“One of the positive things is, we've been getting in the right positions and creating chances,” he said.

“When you look at the strikers we've got here, we've got goals in abundance. It's going to click. It's just a matter of when that time comes.”

James moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium, after two seasons with Sheffield Wednesday, as one of a number of older heads signed by manager Steve Evans in a bid to build a squad capable of being promoted.

The 30-year-old has twice gone up from League One in the past - with Wigan Athletic and Wednesday - and knows from experience that bumps have to be negotiated along the way.

“You're always going to go through sticky patches,” he said. “It's happened in previous seasons wherever I've been.

“It's a difficult league and it's getting tougher each year. You look at the fixture list and it's not easy to say: ‘There's three points, there's three points.’

“You have to make sure you're standing up and fighting to achieve the ultimate goal, which is promotion.”

One to watch

John Marquis joined Shrewsbury in the summer after leaving Bristol Rovers and is still waiting to open his account after six outings. Now aged 32, the striker has been a consistent scorer in the lower leagues, averaging around a goal every three games in a career spanning more than 500 matches. His most prolific spell came with Doncaster Rovers between 2016 and 2019.

Form guide

Shrewsbury: LLWLLL

Millers: LLWDDL

Following a 1-0 home defeat to Charlton Athletic on September 14, the Shrews lost 2-1 at Mansfield Town last Saturday.

Recent meetings

Mar 19 2022, League One: Millers 0 Shrews 3

Mar 1 2022, League One: Shrews 0 Millers 0

Dec 26 2019, League One: Shrews 1 Millers 2

Joe Mattock, Michael Smith

Sep 21 2019, League One: Millers 0 Shrews 0

Aug 13 2019, Carabao Cup: Shrews 0 Millers 4

Matt Crooks, Kyle Vassell, Freddie Ladapo, Richard Wood

May 27 2018, League One Play-off Final: Millers 2 Shrews 1

Wood 2

Opposition boss

Paul Hurst spent 15 years with Rotherham as a left-back and is second on the club's all-time appearance list, behind Danny Williams. He moved into management in 2009 with Ilkeston Town and has since gone on to be boss of Boston United, Grimsby Town, twice, Shrewsbury, twice, Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United. The 49-year-old was manager of the Shrews when the Millers beat them in the League One Play-off Final at Wembley in 2018.

Man in the middle

Sam Purkiss has been a League One and League Two referee since 2019. From London, he made the EFL list after two years in the National League. His only previous experience of the Millers came in November 2021 when he refereed their goalless draw at Oxford United. This term, he has show 26 yellow cards and one red in five outings. He is a senior associate specialising in sport sponsorship with London law firm Harbottle & Lewis.

The odds

Rotherham are evens to win and a home triumph is 12/5. A draw is 23/10. Since 1950, the clubs have played each other 68 times, with the Millers winning 22 contests and the Shrews 29.