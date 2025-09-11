Sam Nombe scores for Rotherham United against Port Vale on opening day. Picture: Jim Brailsford

RECORD signing Sam Nombe could be back in a Rotherham United shirt sooner than expected, boss Matt Hamshaw has revealed

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker – rated by his manager as one of the best in League One – was initially targeting a November comeback after tearing his hamstring during the second match of the season at Stevenage on August 9.

Now, though, the Millers are optimistic the 26-year-old, who struck twice on opening day, could return by late next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sam will hopefully be back by the middle to the end of October,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser.

The boss is a big admirer of Nombe, who joined the club in 2023 for a seven-figure fee during Matt Taylor’s reign.

Hamshaw took the hot seat in March, and the centre-forward scored seven times in nine games under him before misfortune struck at the Lamex Stadium. “Sam, in my opinion, would get into any team in this division,” he said.

Two other frontmen, Martin Sherif and Kion Etete, are in the treatment room but poised to be playing again this month and Hamshaw can't wait for the time he has all three attackers at his disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As long as there are no other new injuries, we’d be looking all right,” he said.

For now, Rotherham, who make the long trip to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, have Jordan Hugill, Josh Kayode and Ciaran McGuckin as their frontline options.

Etete is due back in time for the September 27 away clash at Mansfield Town, while Everton loanee Sherif, who scored on his debut against Wigan Athletic, is also expected to return around the same stage.

The Millers’ initial 500-ticket allocation for the Wimbledon match is close to selling out and the club have been handed an extra 180 places at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.