Rotherham United loan signing Louie Sibley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​THE word spread through Roundwood like wildfire.

‘We've signed Louis Sibley.’

Our new signing turned up for training for the first time last Friday and none of the boys had known he was joining us for the rest of the season.

There's no better indication of a player's ability than what his peers think about him.

Louie walked in and you could hear the word going around the place ... ‘We've got him, he's quality.’

I'm delighted he chose us ahead of four or five other clubs and decided he wanted to come to AESSEAL New York Stadium from Oxford United on loan.

He was very high on our list back in the middle of December and it's great when you get a player you really wanted.

He was our first incoming of this month's transfer window and I hope that fans now believe what I said at the start of January: that we're only going to bring in players who can add something to the group.

I like everything about Louie. Although I didn't particularly like him when he scored a last-minute winner for Derby County against my Stevenage team last season!

He's a young lad, but an experienced one. He's already got nearly 200 appearances to his name and that's a high number of games for someone who is only 23.

He's played much of his football in the Championship, with Derby County and then the U's, and should go well for us in League One.

You can't ask for much more of an instant impact than the one he made at Burton Albion on his debut last Saturday: a goal after less than two minutes. He went on to show good energy and there's a lot more to come from him.

The deal took a while to come to fruition. Our director of football recruitment, Rob Scott, did great work on it and I like to think my bond with Oxford boss, Gary Rowett, helped to swing things our way.

I've known Gary for many years. Recently, when he wasn't working, we met at Sky Sports TV on a number of occasions when we were there to cover different facets of football. I've got a really good relationship with him.

Louie hadn't quite got going at Oxford this term and he's hungry to play. Technically, he's very good and can play anywhere across the midfield.

He's a natural left-sider but is very competent with his other foot as well. He's probably at his strongest centrally.

I'm writing this before Tuesday night's home game with Cambridge United and I'm hoping that by the team you're reading this we've beaten our visitors to put the Burton blip behind us and resumed our push towards the top ten.

I've been asked if I think we can still get ourselves into the promotion mix. Absolutely, I do. I never doubted it. not even when we were in a bad run of form earlier in the campaign.

We're under no illusions – we know we're playing catch-up – but we've managed to put ourselves in an encouraging place.

There's a big one coming up this Saturday: a trip to table-topping Birmingham City who have outspent the rest of the division by some margin.

I love a challenge like that and I think we can go there and get something.

After that, we've got a run of games where I'm looking for us to accrue points. It's the guys who have consistency in February and March who will be in the shake-up come April.