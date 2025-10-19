Rotherham United's Joe Rafferty in action against Leyton Orient. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis assesses yesterday’s League One events at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Cameron Dawson: 6

Made a vital contribution in the dying minutes with a point-blank save. Earlier, he'd failed to come for balls in the air or had been nervy on them.

Joe Rafferty: 8

Excellent stuff from a very solid citizen. A defender who likes to defend. Made a contribution in attack as well with a lovely ball into the box that led to the game's only goal.

Zak Jules: 9

By far, his best display of the campaign. Physically, he has everything. Mentally, he was right on it as well. A leader's display. Commanded the penalty area, won every header and pulled off a victory-saving block right at the end.

Jamal Baptiste: 7

Recovered from some dodgy first-half moments to be a real presence after the interval.

Shaun McWilliams: 6

Great engine, although his weight of passing let him down once or twice. Made a decent contribution.

Dan Gore: 7

He's a mean little sod. I really like that, although it might get him into trouble at some stage. A good mix of feistiness out of possession and control in it.

Kian Spence: 8

A compelling mix of mongrel and pedigree from a player who works like a dog. Battled for everything, did the ugly stuff, always showed for the ball and had some quality on it. Coming good after an injury-delayed start to his Millers career.

Joe Powell: 7

Played in Ar'Jany Martha for an early chance with the pass of the game. Encouraging signs that he's starting to approach his form of the latter stages of last season.

Arjany Martha: 7

God, he's some sight in full flight. It doesn't always come off but it's poetry when it does. The biggest compliment I can pay him is that I'd hate to see him in an opposition side. You couldn't tell he'd spent the previous two days travelling halfway around the world.

Jordan Hugill: 7

Shouldn't really have started because of illness and went on to give a tenacious display. Didn't back away from anything. Was struggling in the second half but never gave up. Fair play.

Josh Benson: 6

Not at his best but that's not to say he was poor. Some neat touches. Looked a little laboured in his running.

The subs

Sam Nombe (for Benson H-T): 8

Rotherham are so much more dangerous with him back in the squad. Scored the crucial goal, was good on the ball and stretched the visitors' defence throughout the second half with his ceaseless running.

Sean Raggett (for McWilliams 81): NA

A welcome return to action weeks ahead of schedule. His presence strengthens a centre-half department where the Millers have been low on numbers.

Liam Kelly (for Hugill 81): NA

An old head having a calming influence – just what he was brought on for.

Dru Yearwood (for Martha 90+2): NA A defensive presence in place of an attacking one as the home side protected their lead.

Not used: Ted Cann, Jack Holmes.

Orient (3-4-1-2): Killian Cahill 6; Omar Beckles 4, Dan Happe 6, Jack Simpson 6 (Sonny Perkins 77); Sean Clare 5 (Azeem Abdulai 89), Tyreeq Bakinson 5 (Josh Koroma 77), Idris El Mizouni 6, Tayo Adaramola 6 (Jack Moorhouse 77); Charlie Wellens 6; Dom Ballard 5, Arron Connolly 6 (Tom James 77). Subs not used: Tommy Simkin, Demetri Mitchell.

Goals: Nombe 56 (Rotherham)

Referee: Scott Oldham (Lancashire)

Attendance: 8,057 (539)

Opposition view

“We waited until we were 1-0 down before we turned up. No shots. Nowhere near good enough.

“Players thought they were good after last week (4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers). You've got to do it again. I question their mentality at the moment.

“Our fans were unbelievable. They kept singing, they never got on the players' backs.”

– Orient boss Richie Wellens

The stats

Possession: Millers 38 per cent, Orient 62

Goal attempts: Millers 4, Orient 12

On target: Millers 2, Orient 3

Touches in opposition box: Millers 6, Orient 29

Corners: Millers 2, Orient 12

Fouls committed: Millers 9, Orient 9

Final word

A victory built on character as much as it was skill.