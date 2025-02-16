Rotherham United's Joe Powell in action at Reading. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One proceedings at the Select Car Leasing Stadium yesterday.

Dillon Phillips: 7

Continued his solid run of form with some important saves.

Joe Rafferty: 7

As reliable as ever but his wayward shot in the second half is not something he'll care to remember.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Competed well in the air and on the ground.

Zak Jules: 6

Impressed with his ease in possession and the physicality he showed to muscle opponents off the ball. Loses a mark for giving away the penalty.

Reece James: 7

Smooth and lively going forward, as he so often is, and performed his defensive duties well.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Steady. Nothing too fancy. Kept it safe and simple and rarely misplaced a pass.

Kelly Mpanzu: 7

Not quite as eye-catching as he was at Blackpool four days earlier but still good. Spotted openings and had the lightness of pass to make the most of them. Used that big physique to win tackles too.

Louie Sibley: 6

Some moments of real promise but maybe not enough of them for someone of his talent. Rotherham will hope they can coax more out of a player with the ability to go past a man and create something.

Joe Powell: 7

Sibley ran hard and Powell ran even harder as he looked for any opportunity to get on the ball and impose himself. Always probing.

Jordan Hugill: 6

Unlucky to see his first-half effort ruled out. Made some useful contributions for the third successive match. Had his 'goal' stood, he'd have been given a 7.

Sam Nombe: 6

Converted his spot-kick with cool precision but had been guilty of a glaring miss before that. Sparked in spells, quiet at other times.

The subs

Mallik Wilks (for Sibley 76): NA

Would possibly have taken his late chance, when he ran in on goal, had he not been sidelined by injury for the previous fortnight. Great to see a game-changer in the squad again.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (for Hugill 76): NA

Been out for longer than Wilks and it showed with his heavy touches. No longer as heavy are his legs, mind. He's worked hard during his recovery and has shed some pounds.

Josh Kayode (for Nombe 90):

Who'd have ever thought he'd wear a Rotherham shirt again? No time to make an impact on this occasion but there might be more playing opportunities in the latter part of the season.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Jack Holmes, Andre Green, Ben Hatton.

Reading (4-3-3): Joel Pereira 7; Michael Craig, 7 Amadou Mbengue 7, Tyler Bindon 7, Andre Garcia 7 (Abraham Kanu 90+4); Harvey Knibbs 7, Lewis Wing 7, Charlie Savage 6; Chem Campbell 5 (Kelvin Abrefa 87), Jayden Wareham 6 (Mamadi Camara 68, 6), Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan 5 (Billy Bodin 87). Subs not used: David Button, Tivonge Rushesha, Louie Holzman.

Goals: Knibbs 24, pen 90+3 (Reading); Nombe pen 57 (Rotherham)

Referee: Thomas Parsons (Lancashire)

Attendance: 10,034 (322)

Opposition view

"Forget the result even, it’s the performance first and foremost. We played with high intensity and energy.

"I thought the boys were outstanding. We could have scored another couple of goals in the first half.

"We got stronger as the game went on. We had more control and played some really good stuff.

"We were open to the counter-attack but Amadou [Mbengue] and Tyler [Bindon], one on one, did what they’ve done all season.

"Rotherham are a big side with a squad of good players; Clarke-Harris, Wilks and Hugill. who's a fantastic player at this level ... to keep them quiet and keep going and battling is really pleasing.

"It’s a stonewall penalty. I think everyone in the stadium saw it, but the referee had to have the courage to give it."

– Royals boss Noel Hunt

The stats

Possession: Reading 53 per cent, Millers 47

Goal attempts: Reading 21, Millers 10

On target: Reading 8, Millers 4

Touches in opposition box: Reading 26, Millers 24

Corners: Reading 8, Millers 5

Fouls: Reading 13, Millers 10

Final word

Take a good look at yourself, Mr Parsons.