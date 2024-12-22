Rotherham United attacker Mallik Wilks. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his verdict on League One proceedings at Field Mill yesterday.

Dillon Phillips: 7

Made two good saves and kicked and handled well in terrible conditions.

Joe Rafferty: 5

A subdued display. Never really got going.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Showed commitment and competed well.

Zak Jules: 5

After a run of good performances, this was a poor one. Made errors and looked nervy in possession.

Reece James: 6

Some of his passing lacked its usual accuracy. Energetic.

Liam Kelly: 6

One of the best players early in proceedings as he got on the ball and used it effectively.

Joe Powell: 7

Never stopped working, never stopped probing. Despite the wind, he delivered some decent set-pieces.

Andre Green: 4

Came down to earth after his comeback heroics. Couldn't get into the game and was a peripheral figure.

Mallik Wilks: 4

Made a couple of second-half darts but the Millers needed much more from a potential match-winner.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 4

Little impact as he caused hardly any trouble for Mansfield's centre-halves.

Sam Nombe: 4

One or two forays down the left that came to nothing. Culpable for Mansfield's goal when he went for a header he didn't need to attempt and inadvertently set up Deji Oshilaja.

The subs

Jamie McCart (for Rafferty 61): 5

Okay at the back. Wasted a valuable opportunity to cause danger at the other end in the dying minutes when his attempt to loft the ball towards goal went awry.

Shaun McWilliams (for Kelly 61): 5

Steady. Did nothing wrong but didn't hurt the home side.

Jack Holmes (for Green 61): 6

Added a bit of spark without truly creating anything.

Jordan Hugill (for Nombe 79): NA

Became one of two big lads up front with Clarke-Harris, but the home side had defended well all match and continued to cope.

Ciaran McGuckin (for Wilks 86): NA

Has pace and mobility but didn't get the chance to exploit either.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald.

Mansfield (4-1-3-2): Christy Pym 6; Elliott Hewitt 7, Jordan Bowery 7, Deji Oshilaja 8, Baily Cargill 7; George Maris 6 (Aden Flint 61, 6); Keanu Baccus 7 (Stephen McLaughlin 88), Aaron Lewis 8 (Hiram Boateng 67, 6), Frazer Blake-Tracy 7; Lucas Akins 6, Will Evans 5 (Ben Waine 88). Subs not used: Scott Flinders, Alfie Kilgour, Stephen Quinn.

Goals: Oshilaja 27 (Mansfield)

Referee: Zac Kennard-Kettle (Northumberland)

Attendance: 8,401

Opposition view

Final word “We deserved to to win. For 15 to 20 minutes at the start of the second half we were very good indeed. We got the ball down and played well with the wind. The biggest threat we faced was set-plays. Joe Powell’s got a lovely left foot and put the ball on the money the majority of the time.”

– Mansfield boss Nigel Clough

The stats

Possession: Stags 49 per cent, Millers 51

Goal attempts: Stags 6, Millers 7

On target: Stags 3, Millers 0

Touches in opposition box: Stags 19, Millers 17

Corners: Stags 4, Millers 8

Fouls: Stags 16, Millers 12

Final word

After December wins, a return to November form.