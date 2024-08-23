Phone ringing as Rotherham United eye Sheffield United kid talent Sydie Peck
The Millers would love to add the Sheffield United teenager to their squad for a tilt at League One promotion and hope a loan deal can be brokered by the 11pm shut-off point on next Friday's deadline day.
But Peck is among several youngsters at the Championship outfit being coveted by numerous EFL teams.
“The phone has been ringing non-stop over those young players,” Blades manager Chris Wilder told the Advertiser's sister paper, The Star. “Teams from the Championship, League One and League Two want to take a few, which is great.
“It's part and parcel of them playing well and being involved with us."
Peck, an England under-17 international, is highly regarded at Bramall Lane and has made late substitute appearances in their opening two second-tier matches as well as starting a Carabao Cup tie.
There is no guarantee the Blades will allow him to go out on loan, although the chance of a temporary exit to accelerate his development would increase if they bring in more new players between now and next Friday night.
Wilder certainly isn't averse to letting other clubs utilise the talents of some of his junior stars as long as he has a strong enough first-team squad at his disposal.
“If I say we've got cover there, the best-case scenario is to pop someone out on loan for a few months,” he said.
The Advertiser understands there has already been contact between the Millers and Blades over the 19 year-old.
The short travelling distances between the two clubs could help to facilitate a deal, as could Wilder's friendship with Rotherham boss Steve Evans.
When asked about Peck on Tuesday night after the Millers' Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Mansfield Town, assistant manager Paul Raynor said: “I wouldn't really want to elaborate on that.
“He's a very good player and I'm sure he's on the radar of a number of clubs. If he became available, I'm sure we'd have an interest.
“There are no developments on that tonight. I'm sure Rob (director of football recruitment Scott), the gaffer and myself will be in dialogue tomorrow. We are looking to recruit.
“If another club get somebody in, maybe that gives them the chance to let a younger player go out. It can change minute by minute, day by day. I'm sure Rob and the gaffer will be all over it.”
