DANNY Rohl was ushered into the Rotherham United media suite and immediately set about shaking the hand of everyone in there.

Bosses are busy, busy people after matches in the Championship. Sky TV want them for a one-on-one, then talkSPORT often get in on the act as well.

After that, a manager or head coach will speak to their local radio station in a quiet space somewhere before heading for the main press room to be quizzed by the written press.

Four interviews, all with journalists asking pretty much the same set of questions.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl.

It must get on their nerves at times.

Sheffield Wednesday's Rohl, on the last leg of his duties, took the time to introduce himself individually.

That doesn't happen often. The dozen or so of us in the suite were impressed.

The German then proceeded to talk intelligently and fluently about his team's win, in his second language.

The Owls have got themselves an impressive manager, an impressive man.

Generally, the bosses who came to AESSEAL New York Stadium during the 2023/24 campaign were a pretty decent crop.

There was little of the Tony Mowbray rudeness, Gary Bowyer tetchiness or Martin O'Neill grumpiness that we've had in the past.

The only really tense moment came when I asked Rotherham head coach Leam Richardson about Peter Kioso not being in the squad and mentioned that New York was humming with speculation that the defender had refused to play.

As it turned out, the rumours were wrong, but the Millers head coach inadvertently fanned the flames by being so guarded in his responses.

Blackburn Rovers' Jon Dahl Tomasson, Leicester City's Enzo Maresca and West Bromwich Albion's Carlos Corberon were all eloquent and accommodating, and, like Rohl, were all conversing in their second tongue.

Kieran McKenna is destined for great things. The Ipswich Town boss looked and sounded every inch a Premier League manager of the future as he dissected his side's 2-2 draw.

Most patient of all was Preston North End's Ryan Lowe who, for some reason, was asked question after question after question by the Lancashire press lads.

Normally, an after-match interview wraps up within ten minutes - the pre-match Thursday ones go on for much longer - but this went past the 20 mark.

Millers boss Matt Taylor was twiddling his thumbs in the corridor outside waiting for his turn to come in.

Bristol City's Nigel Pearson delegated the job to his cheerful number two, Curtis Fleming, so, disappointingly, no-one was ever in any danger of being called an ostrich.

I felt sorry for Michael Beale: still in the early days of his ill-fated reign at Sunderland but already under pressure and having to defend himself.

Mark Robins was his usual dour self when he came with Coventry City - you hear good things about him from his inner circle but he doesn't let many people in - while Southampton's Russell Martin was perfectly okay but criticised the New York pitch when there was no real need to.

Another good one, by the way, was Stoke City's Steven Schumacher.