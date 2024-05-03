g

The new manager has said he would like to see Revell back at the club but the name of the former Millers striker isn't the only one on his list.

“I've met a couple of other prospective candidates for the role,” he told the Advertiser. “You'd expect me to do that.”

Revell played under Evans at New York in a success-laden spell a decade ago and had worked with him as first-team coach at Stevenage for the last two years until the latter's return to S60 a fortnight ago.

Alex Revell in his Rotherham United playing days.

The 40-year-old has been in interim charge at the Lamex Stadium since Evans and number two Paul Raynor departed for Rotherham and may be offered the boss's role there permanently.

If that doesn't happen, there is a good chance New York will be his next destination.

A new first-team coach is part of the summer rebuild Evans is planning as he seeks to assemble a squad capable of returning to the Championship at the first attempt following this season's relegation.

He has remained in touch with senior figures at Stevenage, where he enjoyed a warm relationship with chairman Phil Wallace, and has held off on making a move for Revell out of respect for them.

“I still speak to the people at there, I will for the rest of my life,” he said. “It doesn't mean you're speaking about Alex or speaking about players, you can be speaking about general things in the marketplace where we work.

“When Phil has made the decision (over the next manager) I will decide if one or two of the potential candidates for the role have gone above Revs in the pecking order.”

The Millers already have two coaches in Scott Brown, who oversees the goalkeeping department, and Dan Green, both of whom were appointed by previous boss Matt Taylor.