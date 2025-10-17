Rarmani Edmonds-Green puts Rotherham United in front at Gillingham in 2022. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ONE of Rotherham United's most popular ever loanees will miss out on a date with the Millers at AESSEAL New York Stadium this weekend.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rarmani Edmonds-Green became a crowd favourite when he was a first-team regular during the 2021/22 campaign that ended in promotion to the Championship.

He now plays for tomorrow's opponents, Leyton Orient, but won't be a member of the U's travelling party after suffering an injury last week that is likely to end his season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-half ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the closing stages of the 4-0 home triumph over Doncaster Rovers.

“‘REG’ is a big character in our changing room and around the training ground and we are all gutted for him,” Orient head coach Richie Wellens said.

Edmonds-Green, now aged 26, had 38 outings for Rotherham and scored three goals – including the opener in the 2-0 April 30 win at Gillingham that sealed the climb's rise from League One.

The former Huddersfield Town man has been with the U's since January and has made 29 appearances for them, nine of which have come this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He played a hugely important role for us in the second half of last season and it is now vitally important that we all support him,” Wellens said.

“He has met with one of sport's leading knee surgeons. Once he has had a spell of rest and his operation, we'll give him everything he needs to come back fitter and stronger.”

****************

One to watch

Dom Ballard is Orient's top scorer and his hat-trick last weekend took his goal tally for the season to six in eight appearances. Still only 20, the forward started out at Southampton and spent last season on loan at Blackpool and then Cambridge United, hitting the target three times in 39 outings. The Guildford-born player has represented England from under-17 to U-20 level. He joined Orient on a permanent deal in the summer.

Form guide

Millers: LLLDWW

Orient: DLLLWW

Orient ended a run of three successive losses by beating Crawley Town at home in the Vertu Trophy and followed that up with a 4-0 league demolition of Doncaster Rovers at Brisbane Road last Saturday.

Past clashes

Mar 4 2025, League One: Millers 1 Orient 0

Jayden Sweeney og

Oct 22 2024, League One:

Orient 1 Millers 0

May 25 2014, League One Play-off Final: Millers 2 Orient 2

(Millers win 4-3 on penalties)

Alex Revell 2

Feb 1 2014, League One: Millers 2 Orient 1

Wes Thomas, Revell

October 26 2013, League One: Orient 1 Millers 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham have 28 wins and Orient 15 in 63 contests between the clubs since 1920.

Last meeting

A 1-0 triumph last term at New York turned out to be Steve Evans' final win as manager. Four games later, after three losses and a draw, he was sacked and replaced by Matt Hamshaw. The Millers prevailed in a Tuesday-night encounter through a Jayden Sweeney own goal.

Rival boss

After a long career as a midfielder with the likes of Blackpool, Oldham Athletic and Doncaster Rovers, Richie Wellens turned to management in 2017 and was in charge of Oldham, Swindon Town, Salford City and Doncaster before taking the Orient job in 2022. The former Manchester United youngster led them to promotion from League Two and last season took them to the League One Play-off Final where they lost 1-0 to Charlton Athletic.

Man in the middle

Scott Oldham made his EFL bow in 2017 after spending just a single season in the National League. He has remained in Leagues One and Two ever since but also has a few Championship games under his belt. This term, his 12 matches have seen him issue 49 cautions and show one red card. From Poulton, Lancashire, he last took charge of a Rotherham fixture in January when the Millers won a penalty shoot-out against Chesterfield in the Vertu Trophy.

The odds

The bookmakers fancy the visitors, offering a Rotherham win at 37/20 and an Orient one at 13/10. A draw is 12/5.