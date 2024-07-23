'No more easy rides' ... why Steve Evans has had Rotherham United players working overtime
The boss says things had become too easy in the Millers camp before he returned for a second spell in charge in April.
That's why the squad who won 4-2 in a pre-season friendly at Stamford last Friday night were ordered in for a session at the training ground the following morning.
“The lives of people at Rotherham United have been comfortable,” Evans said. “You don't get anywhere by being comfortable.
“Rotherham supporters have been working hard for the last few months to pay for their season tickets. The least we can do as a club is work just as hard.
“That's why the players were in. Some of them raised eyebrows. Don't raise eyebrows!”
The manager and his assistant, Paul Raynor, set the example on Saturday morning, leaving their Stamford homes at 5.45am to drive to the Millers' Roundwood complex.
“It's about when the players walk in, we're already there,” he said.
Evans proved he has a heart by granting his entire group some downtime after an entirely different starting 11 had drawn 1-1 at Spalding United on Saturday afternoon.
“There was a little cheer when I said to the players that they could have Sunday off,” he said. “They've spent a lot of hours on the training ground running and working hard.”
With League One opening day less than three weeks away, the boss added: “After doing distance, we'll now work on sharpness.”
Rotherham are in action tonight at Alfreton Town.
