Former Rotherham United player Matt Derbyshire at AESSEAL New York Stadium last Sunday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A CHANCE meeting at AESSEAL New York Stadium has seen Rotherham United old boy Matt Derbyshire extend his long playing career.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker, who spent two seasons with the Millers between 2014 and 2016, was a guest speaker at the club's December 29 League One clash with Stockport.

During his corporate duties he bumped into another former Rotherham player, Ryan Cresswell, who is now manager of non-league Matlock Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The encounter has seen Derbyshire come out of retirement and the 38-year-old made his debut for Cresswell's Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit as a second-half substitute in a 3-3 draw at Leek Town on New Year's Day.

Former Rotherham United player Matt Derbyshire at AESSEAL New York Stadium last Sunday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Cresswell, who was at the Stockport game with one of his players, Adam Clayton, said: “Clayts played with Matt at Bradford City so knew him really well. Matt wants to play football and we put a deal together to suit all parties for him to come on board.”

Derbyshire had hung up his boots after leaving Valley Parade at the end of the last season to focus on earning coaching qualifications at the club where he began his career, Blackburn Rovers.

Cresswell added: “He’s really excited to be involved and get back playing. He had offers from multiple non-league clubs but is really excited about the work we’re doing at Matlock and wants to be a part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker played in the Premier League with Blackburn and then experienced the Champions league after a £3 million move to Greek club Olympiacos in 2009.

In his two years at New York, he twice helped Rotherham stay in the Championship and was a key part of the team that famously pulled off the 'Great Escape' under Neil Warnock before the next manager, Alan Stubbs, decided against offering him a new deal.

His 74 Millers outings brought him 18 goals and he won over the fans after a difficult start.

Derbyshire went on to have a successful four-and-a-half-year spell in Cyprus with Omonia Nicosia and also played in Australia and India.

He will continue to work towards his UEFA A Licence with Blackburn while turning out in the seventh tier of the English football pyramid.