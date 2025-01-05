Ciaran McGuckin in action for Rotherham United at Barnsley in November. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United prospect Ciaran McGuckin is set to head back to Yeovil Town for a second loan stint with the National League club.

The 20-year-old striker enjoyed a successful brief stint there earlier in the season, scoring three times in six outings before being recalled ahead of schedule by the Millers in late October.

Rotherham expect official confirmation of his return to Huish Park to be announced tomorrow.

They plan to bring him back to AESSEAL New York Stadium in April for the last few weeks of their League One campaign.

“I've helped him negotiate his deal,” Millers manager Steve Evans said. “I've been saying: ‘You need a bit of this, you need a bit of that.’ I've become like a father figure to the kid.

“He had a really good spell there and got some goals. It's important that he goes out and gets three months of football education.”

McGuckin, a Northern Ireland youth international, played three times for the Millers following his recall.

At the time, under EFL rules, that prevented a second temporary period with Yeovil. However, his original loan term is about to expire, freeing him up to head to Somerset again.

“The way it works is that he can go there for 96 days,” Evans said.

Other National League clubs were keen on his services but his preference was Yeovil because of the affinity he already has with the club who are in 11th place in the fifth tier of the English football pyramid.

McGuckin was on the bench for Rotherham's 0-0 draw in yesterday's Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town.

“I'd have liked to have put him on late on but we'd used our three rounds of substitutions,” Evans said.