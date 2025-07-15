Liam Kelly in first-half action for Rotherham United at Harrogate Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

JUST 75 minutes after he'd been unveiled as a Rotherham United player, Lenny Agbaire was pulling on a Millers shirt and making his debut.

Just 28 minutes after coming on, Jordan Hugill was celebrating a hat-trick blast that set up victory for the visitors at Harrogate Town as Matt Hamshaw's League One side faced opposition from the division below.

Forty-six minutes, a header, 1-0. 65 minutes, another header, 2-0. 73 minutes, a confident low shot, 3-0.

The striker had only entered proceedings at half-time as well!

Agbaire, the centre-half signing from Celtic, had been on from the start on a rain-lashed Tuesday night in which Rotherham turned on the gas after the break to ease to a third win in three summer outings.

Neither goalkeeper had much to do in a quiet opening period during which the closest either side came to a goal was when Millers goalkeeper Ted Cann's 19th-minute clearance cannoned off Harrogate attacker Shawn McCoulsky and flew wide of the woodwork.

The visitors had a slight edge in a relatively first half and, just after the half-hour mark, Liam Kelly wasn't far off target with a low effort

Soon afterwards, Jack Holmes' tame shot straight at the keeper failed to match the quality of the burst that had taken him past two opponent to create the opportunity.

It wasn't just a big night for Agbaire. Another new boy, Kian Spence, was playing for the first time - and against his hometown club - after recovering from blisters.

His teammates had travelled to North Yorkshire by coach but the midfield man's journey to the Exercise Stadium had been much shorter as he lives nearby.

Wearing number 8, he looked mobile and comfortable in possession, and the same could be said of the man with 12 on his back, Agbaire.

The Millers went ahead within a minute of the second half, with Hugill making an instant impact.

Brilliant hounding of the opposition by Sam Nombe created danger and Rotherham would have been in on goal had the lively Holmes' cross been more accurate. Rotherham's centre-forward did the business twice more to kill the contest and how Hamshaw will be hoping the player can show this kind of form when the action begins for real next month. Agbaire and Spence had departed at the break, saved for another day and spared any more exposure to the rain.

Unlike the weather, there'd been nothing wet about either's performance.

But both were outshone by Hugill's evening in the sun.

Rotherham (3-2-4-1): Ted Cann; Joe Rafferty (Ben Scothern 67), Lenny Agbaire (Kane Richardson H-T, Cairo Hazell 86), Zak Jules (Tom Renshaw 84); Dru Yearwood (Shaun McWilliams H-T), Liam Kelly (Lewis Clarke 67); Jack Holmes (Micah Lewens 67), Kian Spence (Jordan Hugill H-T), Joe Powell, Reece James (Josh Benson 61); Sam Nombe (Reece Wilson 67).

Harrogate (4-2-3-1): Mark Oxley; Lewis Cass, Anthony O'Connor, Tom Bradbury, Liam Gibson; Bryn Morris, Jack Evans; Tom Hill, Mason Bennett, Ellis Taylor; Shawn McCoulsky. Subs: Toby Sharkey, Ziko Asare, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Tom Cursons, Marcus Etherington, Lucas Barnes, Trialist. Goals: Hugill 46, 65, 73 (Rotherham)

Referee: Tom Neild (West Yorkshire)

Attendance: 1,629 (311)