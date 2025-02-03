Rotherham United manager Steve Evans was seeking to further strengthen his League One squad. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United tonight completed a deadline-day swoop to bring former Premier League player Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu to AESSEAL New York Stadium for the rest of the season.

The Millers left it until the final hours of the transfer window to seal a loan deal for the Luton Town midfielder who featured in the top flight last season.

The 30-year-old, who has been with the Hatters for the last 11 years, had been told by new manager Matt Bloomfield that his game-time would have been limited had he stayed at Kenilworth Road.

London-born Mpanzu, a Congo international, has made more than 400 appearances for Luton and is in the last few months of his contract.

He becomes Rotherham's third new-year signing, following the loan arrivals of two other midfield men, Oxford United's Louie Sibley and Manchester United prospect Dan Gore.

There was initial contact between the Millers and the player this afternoon and negotiations concluded this evening as the 11pm close of business approached.

Manager Steve Evans had been keen on another addition after seeing six members of his squad depart since the turn of the year.

Christ Tiehi, Jamie McCart and Cohen Bramall have been sold, Ciaran McGuckin has gone out on loan and loanees Joe Hungbo and Esapa Osong have been allowed to leave.

The first three, who went to Hungarian club Diosgyori VTK, Hearts and Portsmouth respectively, had all expressed a desire to cut short their time in South Yorkshire.

Speaking last Thursday, Evans said he was hoping for two late incomings but conceded that one was more likely.

Mpanzu has been signed too late for tomorrow's Vertu Trophy quarter-final against Bradford City at New York tomorrow evening but could make his debut in the League One home clash with Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

The cousin of former Millers right-back Peter Kioso, with whom he played for a spell at Luton, he is the first player to climb through the tiers from non-league to the Premier League with the same club.

Twenty-seven of his Hatters outings came in the top flight last season and he has played ten times this term in the Championship.

The former West Ham United youngster has been described as a “powerful box-to-box midfielder with endless energy”.