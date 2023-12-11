New boss Leam Richardson on giving caretaker chief Wayne Carlisle a chance at Rotherham United
The 49-year-old has been appointed as head coach of the bottom-placed Millers and has 26 matches in which to plot their safety.
He will be helped for now by Wayne Carlisle, who has been in caretaker charge since Matt Taylor's November 13 sacking, along with coaches Dan Green and Scott Brown.
"There will be good people at Rotherham, that's why they've had success in the past," the new man said at this evening's unveiling press conference in the boardroom at AESSEAL New York Stadium
"You'd look to give everybody an opportunity to work and you see what that work ethic is and how it matches your own."
There is no guarantee that the trio will remain with the Millers long term, however.
"People have got their own expectations and their own careers as well so you have to be mindful and listen to that as well, " Richardson said.
The former Wigan Athletic boss had taken a 13-month break from football following his departure from the DW Stadium.
He turned down numerous offers to return to the game in that time and revealed why he has chosen the Millers as his next home.
"I've been very fortunate to compete against Rotherham here at New York Stadium many times," he said.
"The level of the competition, the sustainability of the club, the expectations, the relationship between the club and the fanbase, they're all very well aligned."
The Millers face a daunting task in trying to stay up for a second successive season but Richardson is confident he can make an impact in S60.
The man who was a successful number two Paul Cook at Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan before stepping out on his own with the Latics said: "I wouldn't be here if I wasn't a real big believer in my own ability and what we've got within the club.
"I've never been one not to shy away from a challenge, if you look at my CV. I'm yet to come to a challenge where I haven't met the expectations."