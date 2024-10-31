Rotherham United new boy Jack Holmes. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FROM Halesowen Town to Hereford to Stamford, he never gave up on his dream.

Jack Holmes had been released by Burton Albion as a kid and had to ply his trade with non-league clubs while working as a Hermes driver.

He kept believing.

“Some days it was hard,” he says. “I'd think: ‘Am I going to do it?’ I was 22 and hadn't got myself a contract. Some days I was, like: ‘Bloody hell, I'm not going to do this.’

“A little bit of doubt crept in. But I enjoyed playing football so I just carried on, worked hard and hoped something would work out for me.”

Something did work out. He lined up against Rotherham United in a summer friendly, he scored against Rotherham United, he was man of the match against Rotherham United.

And now he plays for Rotherham United.

“The time has flown by, to be fair,” the winger says. “I'm loving every day. I come in for training really happy and ready to work. It is crazy because I can’t really think back and imagine what my life was like before.

Jack Holmes' parents, Danny and Carly, are big Millers fans now!

“It’s hard to describe, to be honest. I’m working with some really, really good players and competing for a shirt. To try to keep up with those boys is great, because it is only making me a better player.

“Keeping up with them is making me fitter, it’s making me stronger, and I just want that to continue.”

So, the player manager Steve famously said the club had signed for “the price of a Chinese takeaway” has an appetite for bettering himself.

“The short-term goal is just to keep improving and prove I can play at this level,” he says. “I want to show the fans, the players, the gaffer. I want to earn the trust of all of them. I haven’t thought too far ahead.”

We're sitting together in a changing room on a Friday morning at the Millers' Roundwood base. He hasn't done many interviews before but he's bright, articulate, friendly and at ease with the attention.

Training will begin soon and already he's in his club-issue kit of red top, black shorts and white socks.

Within eight days of his Stamford performance against them, Rotherham made Holmes a fully-fledged pro.

“The physical change going from part-time to full-time is definitely the hardest thing,” he says. “It's very intense, it's constant, you don't get much breathing space.

“Even when a game might look a bit slower and you're sat in, you're still constantly on the move. You have to be really fit to play at this level. It's a massive difference.”

Outside in the car-park there's his BMW. It carries a personalised number plate but it's far from the latest model, unlike the adjacent Mercedes, Audis and Range Rovers of his teammates.

His former mode of transport was a Hermes van. These days, he's delivering in League One at a faster rate than he ever handed over parcels.

“I've tried to keep my fearlessness,” he says. “I think that’s why the gaffer liked me initially. It’s what I am. I pick up the ball, drive at people and see what I can make happen.

“I have the freedom to do that. The manager tells me to go on and play my game. That’s what I’m going to do because it’s what has got me here.”

Matchdays see him donning his black Millers suit. The jacket's a smidgeon on the large side and you might think he's slipped on Sean Raggett's trousers by mistake, yet put him in a red-and-white kit and he looks like he was born to wear it.

Fans have taken to him and so has Evans. So far, there have been nine League One substitute outings, plus starts in cup competitions, and his manager says it won't be long before he's handed a starting role in third-tier combat.

“The gaffer's been great with me, so positive,” Holmes says. “He has helped me settle in. A professional football club isn't the easiest environment to settle into. We’ve got a great group of lads too, which helps.

“He has shown me a lot of respect, which is great. He tells me when I’m doing well and gives me pointers when there are things I can sharpen up on. I just want to take it all on board.”

The player will keep watching, keep learning, keep taking inspiration.

“I look at Mal (Mallik Wilks) and I think ‘That’s what I want to do when I’m playing’,” he says. “His goal against Peterborough the other week with the ‘chop’ and finish, that’s something I want to do.

“Seeing him perform like that and seeing him up close in training is great because it gives me something to aspire to.

“When I came on against Exeter on opening day, it was massive for me. I wasn’t expecting that, it was crazy for me. As the games have gone on, I feel like I’ve shown that I can play at this level and hopefully I can keep showing more of it.”

One thing haunts him: the chance he didn't put away when the North Stand net opened up for him during the 2-1 win over Reading at AESSEAL New York Stadium earlier this month.

“I probably just got a bit excited when I was through,” he says. “I took too long. Next time, I'd take a step across and try to get a finish away a bit quicker. I still think about that moment, to be honest. I should have scored.”

At the final whistle, Jonson Clarke-Harris, a man who knows a thing or two about hitting the target, took him to one side in the players' tunnel to offer a touch of advice.

Senior pros don't bother doing that unless they value someone's potential.

This isn't a journey Holmes is making on his own. His parents, Danny and Carly, with whom he lives in Coalville, Leicester, while contemplating a place of his own in South Yorkshire, are also on it every step of the way.

“To be fair, they've followed me everywhere, even in non-league,” he says. “They followed me to, like, Spennymoor away - games like that when you're getting back at two o'clock in the morning.

“They're great. They absolutely love it. It's their thing on a Saturday. It gets them away from work. I can't thank them enough for what they do.”

“Price of a Chinese takeaway,” I mention. “Think you're worth a pay rise?”

He laughs at the first bit and almost winces at the thought of knocking on the manager's door with a request like that.

“I'm just taking it day by day,” he smiles. “I can't be going in there saying: ‘I want this, Gaffer.’

“I've got to do my talking on the pitch. I'm just happy to come in and play.”

Throughout the interview, his love of the sport and his almost childlike excitement for where he finds himself shine through.

The signal comes through that it's time to train and he prepares to join the rest of the squad on the lush Roundwood turf, living that dream he never gave up on.

I notice his right thigh is adorned with rough, little tattoos. One of them is an outline of a football pitch.