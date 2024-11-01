Unpredictable: Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​WE are what we are.

The story of the season so far – at least as far as these columns are concerned - is one of trying to figure out precisely what this squad is. An under-performing promotion candidate? An expensively-assembled collection of what we've just realised are has-beens, doomed to struggle?

In fact, neither.

We're just ordinary. We're not going to get relegated. We might even get promoted, if we can do, say, a dozen bits of January business (ins and outs). But most likely, we're slap-bang, straight-down-the-middle mid-table.

Which means the drabness of the games against Leyton Orient and Stevenage are our stock in trade. Which suggests an autumn of slim pickings.

Orient was a mind-numbingly awful game, a display of such unambitious incompetence that it was almost performance art, playing with the very idea of football match as entertainment.

Stevenage wasn't much better, truth be told, but we won. And right now that's all that matters. Win enough between now and the end of the year to justify rolling the dice in January.

Along the way, there'll be stuff to enjoy. Wilks will do fun things. I made a list of people who don't know what's going to happen when Mallik Wilks takes possession of the ball. It includes supporters, the coaching staff and Mallik Wilks.

This makes him worth watching, and almost a symbol of protest against the sterility of modern football. Everything these days is about control and precision, structure and process. Slamming the ball into the roof of Stevenage's net from an insanely narrow angle is absolutely against the core principles of how the game is “supposed” to be played these days. And so something worth cherishing.

Especially in a game as fundamentally bland as the Stevenage one.

Evans talked afterwards about patience from the stands, but it was more stoic acceptance from where I was sat. It's not going to be great for a bit, until we hit on a combination that works, scuffle our way to three wins in a row and get some confidence flowing, or swap about half a dozen of the existing squad for half-a-dozen new faces.

I think most people basically understand that now and are bracing for it. There were a few boos at half-time, but they were kind of for the record. Mostly, people have got the message.

Stevenage and Rotherham are pretty evenly matched. Whether you want that to be true, true it is.

We are what we are.