Matt Hamshaw reins in anger over costly referee error in Rotherham United derby
The Millers were holding on to a 2-1 lead at AESSEAL New York Stadium with only nine minutes of regulation time remaining on Thursday night when referee Ollie Yates awarded a throw-in to the visitors that should have gone to the home side.
City subsequently launched the ball forward and Alex Pattison fired in the equaliser in the 2-2 League One draw.
Hamshaw hinted at his unhappiness with the man in the middle's performance in his after-match press conference but was mindful not to be too forceful in his criticism.
“The second goal comes from another decision ... he (Yates) is 100 per cent adamant, but I think he might have got that wrong,” the manager said. “I'll leave it for you guys (the media) to write about.”
Rotherham, kicking off the contest in 23rd place against a team who were in top spot at the time, produced arguably their best attacking display of the campaign.
Denzel Hall and Martin Sherif gave them a two-goal cushion but the Millers' defensive frailties allowed Bradford to hit back.
“Unfortunately, at the minute we're getting punished for mistakes,” Hamshaw said. “Sometimes when you're lacking a little bit of confidence, that happens.
“We played with a real threat. It was kind of everything in a performance I would like, but we haven't got three points.
“I told the players that I'm hugely proud of them but hugely frustrated because that should have been a win.
“You could see the confidence coming back into the players, you could see what we're about. We've just got to get a little bit better at kicking it into the stands.
“We should have had three points here against Wigan Athletic (2-2 draw), we should have had a point against Stockport County (1-0 loss). Then we'd be unbeaten at home.”