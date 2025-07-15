Rotherham United frontman Jordan Hugill. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

MATT Hamshaw believes that hat-trick hitman Jordan Hugill is capable of big things next season now that Rotherham United have a happy striker on their hands.

The centre-forward endured a tough time last term under the previous management regime and hit the back of the net only once in League One action.

He has responded to the appointment of new boss Hamshaw and scored all three goals in tonight's 3-0 friendly win at Harrogate Town to make it four strikes in three pre-season outings.

The 33-year-old came on as a substitute at the interval and completed his triple blast – two headers and a shot – within half an hour.

“It's important for strikers to score goals,” Hamshaw said. “He scored against Bromley and he's got a hat-trick tonight. He's had a good career. He's not bad, Jordan Hugill, you know.

“It's up to us to get the best out of him. He's playing with a smile on his face, he's enjoying it, he's fit. We've got to keep riding that wave with him.”

Hugill was introduced to partner Sam Nombe up front and stole the show on an encouraging night for Rotherham who fielded new centre-half Lenny Agbaire and have several more signings in the pipeline.

“I thought Sam was excellent in the first half,” Hamshaw said. “He stretched the pitch but needed more support. That's why I brought Jordan on at half-time.”

Agbaire caught the eye on his debut, as did another summer signing, midfielder Kian Spence, who was also making his first appearance for the club.

The former has been with the Millers for more than a week but had to wait for game time because the paperwork took a while to complete while the latter has been laid low by blisters.

“I thought they were excellent,” Hamshaw said. “Obviously, both are a bit rusty, understandably.”

More new players could be in place by the time Rotherham face derby rivals Sheffield United in another friendly this Saturday, at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“We're miles away from where we need to be but we're doing okay,” said the manager. “We just need a few bodies to add to what we've got.”