Manager Matt Hamshaw is seeking a quartet of additions to his staff.

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw has revealed the number of appointments he is planning to make as he assembles his backroom team for his first full season in charge of Rotherham United.

The 43-year-old has been working with Andy Warrington as his number two since he was appointed at the end of March and has taken on many of the coaching duties himself.

The Millers round off their League One campaign on Saturday and by the time the players report back for pre-season training in late June Hamshaw wants four roles to have been filled.

“There'll be an assistant manager, a first-team coach and we're then looking at a development/link coach between the academy and first team,” he said. “We want to do what we can to accelerate the development of players in the academy.”

The boss is also seeking to add a second analyst to his staff.

No arrivals will happen until the close season but negotiations with potential appointments have already begun.

“I am in talks with different people,” Hamshaw said. “I am not going to just go down a route of ‘I have been close to him, he’s my mate, I am going to bring him in’.

“I am going to make sure I get out and speak to as many people as I can. It’s important we get the right people. If you don't get the right people it can have dire consequences. “I don’t want ‘yes’ men, I want people who will challenge me and know what it takes to be at this club.”

Warrington will revert to being goalkeeping coach over the summer, a role he has filled at AESSEAL New York Stadium before in the managerial tenure of Paul Warne.

Joe Skarz is the club's first-team fitness and development coach and may be in the frame to be named development/link coach in the new set-up.

He was promoted from the youth department by previous boss Steve Evans before the start of this season.

Hamshaw stressed the need for another analyst, saying: “I'm big on watching things back and showing the lads. There are a lot of things that need a) implementing and b) changing.”

Youth coach Callum Gilmartin has been helping out in the senior ranks for the last months and is expected to return to his under-18s job.

Meanwhile, Hamshaw has highlighted the support he has received from Warrington during his first few weeks in the hot-seat.

“He's been massively important,” the boss said. “He's a lovable bloke but he's got a bit of a nasty side, which I like.

“He knows the game probably better than he thinks he does. He'll always second-guess you a little bit even though he knows his answer is right. What he says is right but then he'll say: ‘What do you think?’ I'll go: ‘Yeah, you're right.’”

The pair have worked together at New York in the past when Hamshaw was a first-team coach and Warrington was in charge of the goalkeepers during the Warne reign that brought three League One promotions.

This time around Warrington has been looking after the keepers and has also done some defence coaching.

“He's been in the game all of his life,” Hamshaw said. “Him and Richie (number two Barker) were massively a part of our clean sheets and defensive record.”