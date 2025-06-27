Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE depth of backing manager Matt Hamshaw is receiving from chairman Tony Stewart as he builds towards Rotherham United's forthcoming League One campaign was revealed at last night's fans forum.

The new boss won't have at his disposal the level of recruitment funding enjoyed by predecessor Steve Evans in the summer of 2024 when the club had its largest-ever budget for a third-tier season.

However, the figure is set to exceed the amount of money handed to Paul Warne who won three promotions to the Championship between 2018 and 2022.

Speaking to supporters at the get-together at AESSEAL New York Stadium, chief operating officer Paul Douglas said: "Last year's budget was the biggest we've ever had in League One. Nevertheless, it wasn't one of the top two or three in the division, that's for certain.

“I think that this year we will have a budget – and I don't want to put any pressure on Matt at all – that's bigger than anything Paul Warne ever had as a League One manager here.

“I have full confidence, as I think we all do, in Matt's ability.”

Hamshaw was a Millers coach under Warne and was handed the top job last March.

He isn't promising a promotion push next term but has pledged hard work, organisation and the restoration of pride in the club's badge.

So far, working in tandem with director of football recruitment Rob Scott, he has brought in two new players and is in hot pursuit of further signings.

Stewart has been at the helm since 2008 and Douglas said: “I think that Tony has been a great chairman in terms of his support for managers over the years.

“He has consistently supported managers to the best of his financial ability without ever letting the club get into any difficulty. We've seen at other clubs how easily that can happen.

“There's lots of work to do in this transfer window. Matt and Rob have worked hard and have got their targets. We are continuing to pursue those targets and I'm sure that we'll get most of them. That will be largely down to Tony being prepared to bankroll that effort.”

Only Douglas and Hamshaw were on the panel, with Stewart and Scott – both regular attendees at previous events – missing out.

“Tony's absence this evening is probably more my fault than his,” Douglas said. “It was me who picked the date and Tony has been abroad.”

The COO insisted that the club's owner remains as committed to the Millers' cause as ever.

“I don't think there is any evidence of him having lost any enthusiasm or passion for the club at all,” he said. “The reality is, this division is getting more expensive to compete in, that's for sure.

“The costs of competing in League One have grown due, to some extent, to new owners coming in from abroad and putting in money. Then, the rising costs in the Championship over the last decade are now seeping into League One.”

Hamshaw himself appreciates Stewart's help, saying: “Everything I've asked for so far, the chairman has given me.”