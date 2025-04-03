Rotherham United defender Zak Jules. Picture: Jim Brailsford

NEW boss Matt Hamshaw could be without Rotherham United pair Zak Jules and Andre Green until the end of the season.

Both of them are sidelined by injuries and their manager revealed today that they may have already played their last games of the 2024/25 League One campaign.

They are among a number of players in the treatment room, none of whom will be available for this Saturday's clash with Blackpool, which will be Hamshaw's first home game in charge since he was appointed last Sunday.

“I think Jules and Green and are struggling slightly,” the boss said. “I'm putting no timescale on anybody. It's important we get players back fully fit and operational.

“If they come back before the end, great. If they don't, they don't. I'm just focusing at this moment on the ones who are fit and able to do it in matches for me."

Centre-half Jules has a hamstring complaint while Green has an issue around the area of the Achilles tendon problem that previously kept him out of action for more than a year.

Centre-back Sean Raggett (knee) and midfielder Alex MacDonald (hip) won't play again this season and the Millers are also without striker Josh Kayode (calf) and midfielders Sean McWilliams (hamstring) and Dan Gore (foot).

“We're quite light on bodies but hopefully we'll have Kayode back after the weekend,” Hamshaw said. “If not for Bolton Wanderers (on Tuesday), then for the Stockport County game (a week on Saturday).

“One or two others are closer to returning but they won't come into my thought process for this weekend.”

Hamshaw has been given the manager's job until the close of the campaign following the sacking of Steve Evans and his presence brought an immediate upturn in fortune with an impressive 2-0 midweek win at Northampton Town.

The 43-year-old, who may be asked to take the role on a long-term basis, was satisfied with what he saw at Sixfields Stadium.

“There was a hell of a lot I was pleased with and some things that need improvement,” he said.