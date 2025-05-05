Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United boss Matt Hamshaw may take a step back into the past as he finalises his backroom team for next year's League One campaign.

He has dropped a broad hint that some of the candidates he is considering for roles on his staff have previous connections with the Millers.

The new man wants to add an assistant boss, a first-team coach, a coach providing a link between the senior and under-18s set-up and an analyst to his ranks over the summer.

No appointments are imminent but he is deep in talks with a number of prospective additions.

“I've spoken to loads of people,” the 43-year-old said. “I've had good, positive chats. It's not something I'm taking lightly. I want it to all fit and, potentially, have an underlying ‘Rotherham United’ thread to it.”

Hamshaw, a respected coach himself, says he will spend May in further discussions and expects there to be announcements in June.

Former Millers shot-stopper Andy Warrington has been a temporary number two during this term's run-in and will now become goalkeeping coach – a role that he held at AESSEAL New York Stadium during the managerial tenure of Paul Warne.

Meanwhile, Hamshaw has reiterated that the club won't hang fire indefinitely on answers from out-of-contract centre-half duo Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys who have had new deals put in front of them.

The manager, who has been in charge for five weeks, already has other targets in mind in case either or both players choose to leave at AESSEAL New York Stadium as free agents now that the 2024/25 season is over.

“We've offered contracts and it's now down to them,” he said. “We won't be held for too long on that.

“There is no exact deadline. However, we are actively looking all the time. If it's the case that we have to move on someone else and their (Odoffin and Humphreys) deals fall off, then that's how it is. We can't wait forever.”

Odoffin has been with Rotherham since 2021 and has been captain in the latter part of this season while Humphreys has spent three years in S60.

“I'd love certain people to stay,” Hamshaw said. “If they want to be part of the ride, brilliant; if they don't, we'll replace them and the fans will find new favourites.”