Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans says Rotherham United are now turning their attention to making two more signings after Louie Sibley today became their first arrival of the January transfer window.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss is targeting a centre-forward and a wide player who can play anywhere on the right before the close of business on February 3 deadline day.

The Millers have been strengthened by the loan capture of Oxford United midfielder Sibley who is available for tomorrow's League One clash at Burton Albion and will spend the rest of the season at AESSEAL New York Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A couple more are close,” Evans said this morning. “Obviously, nothing's going to happen before Burton.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Myself and Rob (director of football recruitment Scott) have been working around the clock to get in the right position.

“Louie yesterday was the first time we could take something to our chairman for approval.”

Rotherham's recruitment department were involved in the build-up to the deal for more than a fortnight and talks took place late into the evening last night to secure Sibley's signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans spoke to the Advertiser earlier this week, before the former Derby County player's move was finalised, and outlined his hopes for the window.

“We're looking in midfield and at up top,” he said. “We're also looking at someone who can play down the right side: right-back pushing forward, right wing-back, whatever.

“If we fill those three areas, we don't need to do anything else. We'd be good to go.”

The Millers are closing in the top 10 and head to Burton with the aim of stretching their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Saturday's game – which is followed by next Tuesday's visit to New York of Cambridge United – sees summer signing Joe Powell come up against his former club.