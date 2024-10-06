Hakeem Odoffin celebrates his goal for Rotherham United against Reading. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATCH-WINNER Hakeem Odoffin came to Rotherham United's aid after just one day of full training, the midfielder has revealed.

The 26-year-old had sat out the previous two matches with a hamstring injury but was back in the side on Saturday and headed the winning goal in a 2-1 home victory over Reading.

He managed to play nearly the whole match before giving way late on to substitute Alex MacDonald as the Millers made it two victories and a draw in their last three League One outings.

“I'd felt decent for the last few days but I did a full session only yesterday,” Odoffin said after Rotherham had fought back from going a goal behind.

“There's competition for places so whether I played was up in the air. I was glad to start because I want to start every game.

“To get a goal as well and for it to be the winner made it even better. I'm really proud about that.”

The midfield man was given a rousing ovation as he departed proceedings in the 88th minute at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I tried to stay on,” he said. “I really wanted to see it out. There was just a bit of cramp, nothing too bad. The management and medical team were just looking after me. They know I'm never going to ask to come off.”

Even though they are in 17th place, the Millers are now only three points away from the play-off places as they begin to put a frustrating beginning to the season behind them.

After a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury Town last Saturday, they ended a near-two-year wait for an away win at Cambridge United on Tuesday before seeing off the mid-table Royals.

Former New York loanee Lewis Wing opened the scoring for the visitors and Steve Evans' men responded through Sam Nombe and Odoffin. A stoppage-time reaction stop from goalkeeper Cameron Dawson made sure of victory.

“I'd like to think things are starting to go in the right direction,” Odoffin said. “I thought there were some really positive things today.

“It was disappointing to go a goal behind. The reaction of the boys – two quick goals early in the second half – set the tempo.

“Also, there was good resilience from us at the end when it got a bit scrappy. There was some really strong defending in our box and a great save from Cam.”