Rotherham United's Kion Etete receives treatment at Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

CENTRE-FORWARD new boy Kion Etete is on course to make a return next weekend as he recovers from the injury he picked up in only his second Rotherham United outing.

The Millers could have significantly better options up front when Wigan Athletic come calling at AESSEAL New York Stadium in six days' time as they are also due to sign to another striker.

Cardiff City loanee Etete is on the mend after hurting his groin 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the League One clash at Stevenage just over a week ago.

“Yeah, I'm hoping he'll be available,” said manager Matt Hamshaw. “We'll see. We're working as hard as we can medical-wise.”

Rotherham have been hit by a raft of injuries up front and in midfield and were without seven players for yesterday's loss at Cardiff that left them 18th in the table.

For the last two matches, Jordan Hugill, who has one league goal to his name in the last nine nine and half months, has led the frontline.

Hamshaw was hurt by his team's lack of second-half resistance in South Wales and said in the wake of the 3-0 defeat: “We've got to get better. We need more squad depth.”

Right-back/centre-half and new captain Joe Rafferty was dropped to the bench for the match and the boss cited a minor hamstring as the reason. However, he also added: “We felt that with Lenny (Agbaire), (Sean) Raggett and Zak (Jules) we had a bit more defensive strength.”

Hamshaw is four and half months into the job and, against opposition who are now only one place off top spot, fielded a mix of his own signings and men he inherited from previous Millers regimes.

“Cardiff have just come out of the Championship, they've still got Championship players in certain areas,” he said. “We're in transition.

“The group is a culmination of different managers' players. I'm not daft. I know that as a new manager you either get a job because somebody hasn't been doing a great job or somebody has moved on because they've been excellent. I'll leave an opinion on what's happened to other people.

“At the minute, we've got a lot of players who I haven't brought to the club. I'm not blaming them. But, at the same time, we're in transition and we have to be much, much better than we were out there today.”