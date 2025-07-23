Rotherham United frontman Josh Kayode. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

STRIKER Josh Kayode is expected to be back in the first-team frame with Rotherham United in around a month after undergoing successful surgery on a knee problem.

The news will come as a boost to the League One Millers who are short on numbers up front because of an injury to another attacker, Ciaran McGuckin, and the parting of the ways with Jonson Clarke-Harris.

They are seeking to sign a centre-forward during the summer transfer window.

“‘JJ’ has had his operation which went really well,” said manager Matt Hamshaw. “He should be about four weeks.”

Kayode played in the first two pre-season friendlies earlier this month before being forced out of action by floating cartilage and missing the next matches against Harrogate Town and Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club as a teenager, is seeking to put two seasons of injury concerns behind him after signing a new one-year contract in June.

Meanwhile, another Rotherham forward is closer to a comeback and is scheduled to return to competitive action this week.

Teen prospect Ben Hatton is available again after suffering a hamstring tear while out on loan at non-league Warrington Town in the closing stages of last season.

The Millers have decided against including him in the squad for their final pre-season friendly – at League Two Accrington Stanley at the weekend – and are instead giving the 19-year-old a run-out in their junior side.

“Ben is back with the group and training,” Hamshaw said. “He won't play on Saturday because he's going to play for the academy on Friday at Aston Villa. He'll get some minutes there in a bit more of a controlled environment.”

Centre-half Sean Raggett is not quite ready to rejoin his teammates following an injury-blighted first year at AESSEAL New York Stadium but is stepping up his running out on the grass at the club's Roundwood base.

The defender, aged 31, managed only 11 appearances in his debut season because of a knee issue.

“He is still doing straight-line work,” Hamshaw said.

Meanwhile, Rotherham's home derby date with South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers has been given a new kick-off time on police advice.

The February 21 match, which had initially been given a Saturday 3pm start time, will now commence at 12.30pm.

The reverse fixture, at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday August 30, is also the subject of the same time switch, in this case to allow for Sky Sports TV live coverage.