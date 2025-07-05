Josh Benson on the ball for Rotherham United against Parkgate FC. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

TRIALIST Josh Benson is in line for a permanent move to Rotherham United if he impresses during the club's week-long boot camp in Portugal.

The midfielder, a free agent after parting company with Barnsley, played for the Millers in their 3-0 win over Parkgate FC as they kicked off their pre-season fixture schedule at Roundwood last night.

He performed well as he scored on his debut and is flying to the continent with the Rotherham squad this evening.

“He's coming with us and we'll see how that goes along,” manager Matt Hamshaw said.

The League One Millers have tried to sign Benson before, when Paul Warne was in the hot-seat and the player was a youngster with Burnley.

His quality isn't in doubt, but he does have a chequered fitness record. Now aged 25, he was restricted by injuries to 95 appearances in four seasons with Barnsley. Last term, he featured 17 times before being released.

Hamshaw was part of Warne's backroom staff during the time of the Millers' earlier interest.

“We liked him then and I've kept a bit of an eye on him,” the boss said. “When I knew he was available, I thought I'd get him in and have a look at him.

“He seems a really good lad. He just wants to play football which, obviously, I love.”

Club and player will make up their minds on the future following the trip to Portugal which involves a match next Friday against League Two Bromley FC.

When asked about the prospects of a permanent stay, Hamshaw said: “We've brought him in for a trial. He needs to look at us and we need to look at him.”

The player made six Premier League appearances for Burnley and spent a season in the Championship and three years in the third tier with Barnsley.

Rotherham have a second trialist in their camp and he, too, is heading to the Algarve in his quest to earn a contract.

The Millers are hoping to announce a new signing, unrelated to the trial duo, next week as they gear up for August 2 opening day at home to Port Vale.