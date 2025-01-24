Rotherham United loan signing Louie Sibley shows off his new colours.

LOUIE Sibley today became Rotherham United's first signing of the January transfer window as the Championship midfielder joined the club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is set to go straight into the squad for tomorrow's League One trip to Burton Albion after sealing his temporary switch from Oxford United.

Sibley made 173 appearances for Derby County before his move last summer to the U's for whom he has played 14 times this term.

Millers manager Steve Evans says his friendship with Oxford boss Gary Rowett helped in negotiations for the former England youth international who had other third-tier clubs keen to take him.

“I like everything about Louie,” the boss said. “Although I didn't particularly like him when he scored a last-minute winner for Derby County against my Stevenage team!

“He's young, he's hungry to play and he's got good energy levels. Technically, he's very good. We're grateful to Oxford. Probably my relationship with Gary got things over the line.”

Burton-born Sibley, who came through Derby's youth ranks, was prominent on the Millers' radar last month as they prepared to do business in the new year.

"He was very high on our list back in the middle of December," Evans said. "It's great when you get a player you really wanted.

"We've been working on this for two or three weeks. It came to fruition when I got the chance to talk to Louie in the last 24 hours. It went very quickly from there.

Sibley met his new teammates for the first time this morning at Rotherham's Roundwood training base.

“He's a good addition,” Evans said. “A lot of our midfield players will have played against him so they will be aware of his qualities.

“He's a natural left-sider but is very competent with his other foot as well. He can play anywhere across that midfield three. He's probably at his strongest centrally.

“He had four or five clubs in League One who were very hopeful of securing his signature.”

Evans, whose side are unbeaten in six matches and closing on a place in the top half of the table, remains in the market for a striker and a wide man who can play on the right before the end of the window on Monday February 3.