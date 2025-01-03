Rotherham United defender Jamie McCart. Picture: Jim Brailsford

JAMIE McCart's time with Rotherham United is coming towards an end and the Scottish centre-half is poised to return to Scotland and join Hearts.

News that the 27-year-old had agreed a pre-contract deal with the SPL club broke north of the border last night.

He is due to move there as a free agent at the end of the season but the Edinburgh outfit are prepared to pay the Millers a fee if he is allowed to leave AESSEAL New York Stadium in this month's transfer window.

McCart signed for Rotherham in 2022 during the managerial reign of Paul Warne and failed to establish himself in the side under Warne's successor, Matt Taylor.

In his first year, the left-footer went out on loan and helped Leyton Orient win League Two promotion and he spent the following season at Barnsley with whom he reached the League One play-offs.

Having been on the Millers' transfer list through the summer, he became a regular starter this term for Steve Evans before a calf problem cost him his place in the team.

If the Millers are open to talks, Hearts will try to broker a quick resolution to events as injuries have left them short of central defenders.

The former St Johnstone man has made 21 appearances this term and has been on the bench for recent matches.

Meanwhile, winger Joe Hungbo, who was recalled from his New York loan by German club FC Nurnberg earlier this week, is set to seal a permanent switch to Wigan Athletic.