“He's one of those guys who makes you want to play well. I'll put my all in for him.”

Jack Holmes on the ball for Rotherham United against Parkgate FC. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

JACK Holmes is out to put his Roundwood Mile frustration behind him by hitting the ground running when Rotherham United kick off their 2025/26 programme next month.

The winger wasn't happy with the time of five minutes 50 seconds he recorded in the distance testing at the club's training base in the early days of pre-season.

Now, the 23-year-old, who was plucked from non-league football by the Millers last summer, is determined to build on his impact in his debut campaign and prove his worth as a League One player once the action begins for real in three weeks.

“If you'd have said at the start of that season that I'd play 36 games, I would have taken it, of course,” he said.

“However, I'm greedy. I want to make a lot more starts this year and really try to establish myself as a player at this level. I've got my foot in the door but I've nowhere near made it at this level. I want to put my foot down and get going.”

The former Stamford FC man was a regular presence in the matchday 18 under the manager who signed him, Steve Evans, although most of his outings came off the bench.

He had to wait until a new appointment to the hot-seat before making his first league start, in the 1-0 away victory at Bolton Wanderers in early April.

Matt Hamshaw saw enough in his eight matches in charge last term to exercise the club's 12-month option on the attacker.

“Can't complain, can I?” said Holmes. “I'm back here again! I'm really happy, I really enjoyed last season. I'm happy with where I'm at but you always want more. I'm setting myself new goals and challenges.”

He has been a starter in Rotherham's opening two summer fixtures, against Parkgate FC, Bromley and Harrogate Town, and is hoping for further selection for the friendly at Harrogate Town on Tuesday.

Like the rest of the squad, he is being made to sweat by head of performance Ross Burbeary, a notorious taskmaster when it comes to pre-season conditioning.

The Millers are having twice-daily workouts at Roundwood - and that figure stretched to three during the week-long boot camp in Portugal.

Some of the sessions on home soil have involved afternoon drills of 5 x 800 metres and 10 x 400m while the players covered around 50 miles while they were on the Algarve.

“We've got it tough with Ross, it's been very hard,” Holmes said. “But we're all going to be thankful for it when we're really fit. You have to get yourself up for that second session when you're running around the track. You've just got to get through it.

“In all the fitness stuff, I've felt pretty good. I've got to keep that going.”

When it came to his mile dash, the wide man paid the price for pushing too much too soon in his eagerness to post a fast time.

“I was a little bit disappointed because I did a lot of running in the off-season,” he said. “I was hoping to be a bit quicker. Some of the boys were rapid around there. I think I went a bit too fast on the first lap and then blew up a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Hamshaw first forged his coaching reputation by developing under-18 prospects and could be the ideal boss to bring out the best in a talented but raw player who is a relative newcomer to the pro ranks.

“Yeah, I definitely think that I will benefit from him,” Holmes said. “I can tell that he wants me to succeed and I want to repay that with my performances.

“He's one of those guys who makes you want to play well. I'll put my all in for him.”

On your mark, get set for August 2 opening day ...