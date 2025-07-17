Joe Rafferty (in the background) wears a captain's hat as Rotherham United players mingle with fans in Portugal.

HE was spotted on a night out in Portugal sporting a captain's cap but that isn't a guarantee that Joe Rafferty will be Rotherham United's skipper next season.

Manager Matt Hamshaw says he has yet to fully make his mind who will lead the side in the forthcoming League One campaign.

The Millers are in need of a new man following the departures of Jonson Clarke-Harris and Hakeem Odoffin, both of whom had spells as captain last term.

Rafferty has assumed the role in pre-season and light-heartedly donned nautical headwear last week when the squad were allowed some downtime on the final evening of the club's boot camp on the Algarve, having just beaten Bromley 2-1 in a friendly.

That led to speculation from fans that the job was his, but Hamshaw wasn't confirming anything when he was quizzed about the situation following Tuesday evening's 3-0 victory against Harrogate Town.

“‘Raff’ has worn the armband and done really well with it so far,” the boss told the Advertiser. “But I haven't made a 100 per cent decision yet. I'll sit down and speak with the staff and see how we move forward.”

It will be a major surprise if the position doesn't go to the experienced 31-year-old who is a popular and respected presence in the dressing room.

His next chance to take charge of the team comes on Saturday when Championship neighbours Sheffield United head to AESSEAL New York Stadium for a summer derby.

The Blades were only one step away from reaching the Premier League last season, when they lost in the play-off final to Sunderland, and Hamshaw is expecting a tough workout against them.

“I love playing games at New York and we've got some top opposition coming,” he said. “I'm excited for Saturday. It will be another test. We might do a little bit more without the ball than with it.

“This stage of the season is about fitness, seeing different elements coming together.”

Hamshaw is making his squad sweat through pre-season. The players ran around 50 miles in Portugal and were then straight back in for training the day after the Harrogate fixture.

Speaking on Tuesday night, he said: “We got a bit more tough work to do this week, then next week it will be all hands to the pump again and putting them through it.”