How Rotherham United foiled old boss Matt Taylor in Cameron Dawson pursuit
The goalkeeper had rejected the offer of a new contract at Championship Sheffield Wednesday and looked set to sign for Taylor who is now in the hot-seat at Bristol Rovers following his AESSEAL New York Stadium sacking last November.
The Millers' third-tier rivals thought they had got their man but the lure of Rotherham and new boss Steve Evans proved too strong for Dawson to turn down.
“There was interest from Bristol Rovers and from a couple of other clubs,” Dawson, who won a League Two promotion under Taylor while on loan at Exeter City in 2021/22, told the Advertiser.
“However, as soon as the manager here told me he wanted me to be part of this Rotherham United project there was no stalling on my behalf.
“I was ready to go and got myself to New York the following day and signed on that dotted line.”
Although Taylor missed out on Dawson, he does have two people from his time with Rotherham on his Rovers staff.
Wayne Carlisle, who was his number two at New York, has been made assistant boss following a spell as a part-time player-development coach while former goalkeeper coach Scott Brown is now in charge of the keepers at the Memorial Stadium.
