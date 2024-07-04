New Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

ROTHERHAM United won a battle with former boss Matt Taylor to land Cameron Dawson for next season's League One campaign.

The goalkeeper had rejected the offer of a new contract at Championship Sheffield Wednesday and looked set to sign for Taylor who is now in the hot-seat at Bristol Rovers following his AESSEAL New York Stadium sacking last November.

The Millers' third-tier rivals thought they had got their man but the lure of Rotherham and new boss Steve Evans proved too strong for Dawson to turn down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There was interest from Bristol Rovers and from a couple of other clubs,” Dawson, who won a League Two promotion under Taylor while on loan at Exeter City in 2021/22, told the Advertiser.

New Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

“However, as soon as the manager here told me he wanted me to be part of this Rotherham United project there was no stalling on my behalf.

“I was ready to go and got myself to New York the following day and signed on that dotted line.”

Although Taylor missed out on Dawson, he does have two people from his time with Rotherham on his Rovers staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad