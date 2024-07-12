Rotherham United player Alex MacDonald takes a dip in the North Sea.

THE sight of Rotherham United's elder statesmen being the first to take the plunge on the club's pre-season trip to Scotland came as no surprise to manager Steve Evans.

The Millers have set up camp in St Andrews on the east coast north of the border and on the opening day earlier this week the boss invited his squad to take a dip in the chilly North Sea.

Leading the way to the water were Rotherham's oldest pair, 34-year-old midfielders Liam Kelly and Alex MacDonald, before a clutch of younger pros followed their example.

“It's interesting,” Evans said. “It's the experienced players - the boys who've been there, seen it, done it - who are straight in without blinking.

“They know it's going to be bitterly cold but they also know it's brilliant for their bodies. They will get the benefits.

“If you have a mature little dog at home and you buy a puppy, it's the mature little dog that shows the puppy what to do. That's what we've found here.”

The boss contented himself with watching on from the beach. “My Speedos were left in the holdall,” he grinned.

MacDonald said: “A little dive into the sea after a five-kilometre run was good. A few of the lads turned their noses up and shied away from it, but those of us who did it got used to the temperature quite quickly and it was nice and refreshing.

“The only hard part was trying to get your clothes back on afterwards! It was a good little exercise for team bonding.”

The Millers, who return to Rotherham on Monday, are training three times a day while they are away.

Next week they will be back at their Roundwood base for the first time since major drainage work costing a six-figure sum was carried out on the complex's pitches to make them more durable during bad weather.

Prior to their stay in St Andrews, they used facilities at Sheffield Hallam University, in Tinsley, and other venues.

The Millers play Scottish side Cove Rangers tomorrow and then their programme of friendlies continues in England.

The squad will be split for a Friday-night match at Stamford on July 19 and a game at Spalding United on the following day. Contests with Alfreton Town, Sheffield United, Grimsby Town and Doncaster follow before League One opening day on August 10.

“We'll build up with some different but interesting games,” Evans said. “We'll build up the minutes of those in the group.

“When the players come away from the week in Scotland they will be tired but in a positive way. We're getting them to where they need to be.”