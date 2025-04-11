Rotherham United midfield man Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​LEE Frecklington, Alex Revell, Richard Wood ...

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Add Hakeem Odoffin to the list of modern-day players who have given everything they have in a Rotherham United shirt.

The 26-year-old is approaching the end of his fourth season as a Miller and has appeared in all bar two of the club's League One fixtures this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockport County this Saturday will be his 48th match of the campaign in all competitions and the man wearing the armband takes unassuming satisfaction from the attitude he has shown.

Rotherham United midfield man Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

His desire dates back to being a callow kid at Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2018 and being told his services were no longer required just after he'd turned 20.

“It's down to the way my career has gone," he said. “I've always spoken about me not taking opportunities for granted. It's something I've grown accustomed to. Even in my personal life, it's like that.

“I feel blessed with the opportunities I have. I feel like life can humble you. I feel like from an early age I was humbled. Nothing has ever been promised or given to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was released as a young boy and had to fight to prove myself. That's just carried on through my career. I've seen it bear fruit, keeping that humility and taking it into every day, every training session, every match.”

The young Odoffin dropped into non-league football with Eastleigh Town before emerging at Northampton Town and going on to play in Scottish football with Livingston and Hamilton Academical where he came to the attention of Rotherham during the managerial reign of Paul Warne.

Ironically, he was rarely selected by the the man who signed him, but went on to flourish under Matt Taylor, Leam Richardson, Steve Evans and now Matt Hamshaw.

He's performed so well as a centre-half in the present campaign that he is a near-certainty to be named Rotherham's Player of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his time with the Millers, he has played even more matches in midfield and has also been pressed into service as right-back, right wing-back and a ‘number 10’ in emergencies.

Supporters have taken him to their hearts and that feeling is mutual.

“I'm always speaking to people around the club and they're always great conversations,” he said. “I feel that love.

“Hopefully they feel it from me as well. I've met some really great people over my time here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonson Clarke-Harris kicked off the season as skipper but it's Odoffin who has assumed duties as the striker has faded from the picture.

He and responsibility suit each other.

“Oh yeah, I really enjoy it,” he said. “You'd have to ask the boys what kind of captain I am. I like to think I try to set a good example on the pitch and off the pitch.

“I try to be as approachable as possible to the boys and be vocal when I need to be. I've tried a few speeches! To be fair, some of the boys pitch in as well.

“We do a huddle before the game. I enjoy being able to walk the boys out. I feel like I thrive on the pressure of leading.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all likelihood, we are about to watch the last few matches of Odoffin in Millers colours before he departs in the summer as a free agent, although the chance of him signing a new deal might increase a touch if the popular Hamshaw is offered the hot-seat on a permanent basis.

Whatever, his standards and motivation won't drop in the five-match run-in.

“What we're playing for is bigger than us individually,” he said. “The players know that when we're turning up on a Saturday there are people who have paid hard-earned money to watch us,” he said.

“I feel like there's a pride for the club and the community. Playing is not something we should take for granted, and I don't think we do. There is a game to be won, a performance to put in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel as if I would be doing a disservice to myself and the club if I wasn't focusing on every match with the same amount of concentration.”

Will Vaulks, Michael Smith, Ollie Rathbone …

Add Hakeem Odoffin to the list.