Globe-trotting Martha answers the SOS call
Ar'Jany Martha was due to be among the substitutes for last Saturday’s clash with Leyton Orient after returning to the Millers only on the eve of the contest after being on international duty in the Caribbean with Curacao.
However, with illness leaving some players unable to take part and others fighting off the effects of the bug, he plunged the attacker into the starting 11 at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
“I probably shouldn't have played him, if I'm going to be honest,” the boss said. “He's travelled around the world so I would have liked to have left him on the bench.”
Martha shrugged off his long journey to produce a fine performance in a 1-0 win.
Sickness hit the Millers late in the week and they showed real spirit to overcome it and provide more evidence that Hamshaw's rebuilding mission is gathering pace.
“I'm beyond happy to get those three points,” the manager said. “I wouldn't say that I feared the worst today, but I was worried. I just thought that we'd had an amazing week and the lads had been unbelievable, then we dropped off massively in training yesterday.
“I thought: ‘Wow, this isn't good.’ But, look, these things happen. The main thing is, the character of the group has pulled us through. Orient are a good team with good players and I thought we quelled a lot of their threats.”
Rotherham took the lead early in the second half when striker Sam Nombe scored only 11 minutes after his interval introduction and then handled a spell of late pressure from the visitors to see out the game.
The O's had arrived at New York as the division's joint-top scorers but they couldn't find their way through a defence in which Joe Rafferty was excellent and Zak Jules inspired.
“Orient score a lot of goals but I think they can sometimes be a little bit open,” Hamshaw said. “I felt that Ar'Jany (with only the goalkeeper to beat) should have scored in the first five minutes.
The boss had to leave his technical area to be sick during the match while centre-forward Jordan Hugull suffered a bout of vomiting this morning but managed to last until the 81st minute.
“Look, I don't want to make too much of it because it's not who I am,” Hamshaw said. “But I think that huge credit has to go to the players today.”