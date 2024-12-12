Shane Ferguson in his Rotherham United days. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans is refusing to confirm that out-of-favour duo Cameron Humphreys and Cohen Bramall are among the players he has told can leave the club in the January transfer window.

But the boss has dropped a hint that defenders, neither of whom have made the matchday 18 for the last three Millers matches, could depart to make room for new arrivals next month.

When the Advertiser asked him if their exclusion from the squad for last Saturday's 3-0 League One win over Northampton Town meant the pair were no longer part of his plans, he replied: “You can read that into it. I'm not saying that.”

However, he went on to add: "They're still a part of us. But there comes a time when your chairman and board of directors say: ‘Right, if you're looking to freshen it up and you want two or three more in, what can we do?’

“You have to look at all available options. Both lads are out of contract in the summer.”

Evans has to tread carefully as he may need to call on centre-half Humphreys and left-back Bramall if the club are hit by injuries.

Both of them were at AESSEAL New York Stadium for the victory over Northampton.

Speaking after a result that lifted his side to 17th in the table and extended their winning run to three matches, Evans said: “We have to pick 18 players. If we down to 16/17 players and down to the kids, one million per cent they'd be involved.

“Cam was training this morning and so was Cohen. They were in the dressing room before the game and they were hugging the players and wishing them good luck. They were hugging them again at the end of the game.”

Humphreys and Bramall joined the Millers in the summer of 2022 during the reign of Paul Warne and had been regular starters, when fit, before their recent omissions.

The former arrived as a free agent after leaving Dutch side Zulte Waregem while Rotherham paid a fee to take the latter from Lincoln City.

Evans is seeking to instigate around three departures to free up space for the same number of incomings

He has met the members of his squad who are no longer in his first-team thinking and advised them to try to find new clubs in the new year.

"”You have to be honest with players,” he said. “We don't need them walking about second guessing.

“The professionalism of these young men today is very high. We've said: ‘You may be surplus to us and we're going to look to move you in, but until then we'll treat you like we treat anyone else. We'll treat you like we do our star striker or goalkeeper. You'll be treated properly.’

“They then have a reason to perform at the top of their game. They may not be right for us, but they'll be bang right for somebody else's model.”