MANAGER Steve Evans rued the second-half chances that got away as Rotherham United had to settle for a draw at Peterborough United today.

The Millers led 3-1 at the interval against one of their boss's former clubs but were pegged back to 3-3 early in the second-half as the home side fought back with two goals in two minutes.

The visitors then had three opportunities to go back in front but wasted them all.

Jordan Hugill failed to deliver an easy pass that would have released Jack Holmes, Cohen Bramall missed the target when he had only the goalkeeper to beat and another sub, Esapa Osong, made his way into the penalty area only to see his shot blocked.

"Jordan should slip Jack in to go through one on one, Cohen should score - he's inside the box with a free strike at goal - and Esapa should do better right at the end," Evans lamented.

The Scot also claimed that Sam Nombe should have been awarded a penalty when he went down in the Posh box in the second half. Peterborough dominated possession in the opening stages and took the lead James Dornelly but the Millers quickly hit back to lead through

Nombe and a stunning run and strike from Mallik Wilks before going further in front when Jonson Clarke-Harris blasted home against the side he left in the summer.

A Joe Rafferty own goal at a corner in the 50th minute brought the home side back into the contest and two minutes later they equalised from another corner when the unmarked Emmanuel Fernandez powered in a header.

"We were 3-1 up at the break and it could have been more," Evans said. "Second half, we know we're going to get a reaction from Peterborough. "We don't think it's going to be an own goal that gets them back in the game, though. That gave them momentum and then we conceded a sloppy corner. Their big boy is decent up there."

The result made it two draws and two wins in their last four League One outings for the Millers and, with only one other match being played in the division due to the international break, they climbed two places to 15th spot.

"When you're 3-1 up, it's two points dropped," Evans said. "We talked about not conceding for five/ten minutes at the start of the second half.

"It just comes off Raffs. I think there is a little nudge, but there are no complaints. It happens in every box."