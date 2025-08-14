Rotherham United midfielder Dru Yearwood. Picture: Jim Brailsford

NEW boy Dru Yearwood has revealed how he battled back from the anguish of fearing his Rotherham United career was over before it had even started.

The midfield man was all set to join the Millers in late June only for his medical to throw up question marks after he had spent half a year without a club.

The 25-year-old was given the chance to earn a contract during a pre-season trial, grabbed the opportunity with both hands and duly became a permanent member of Matt Hamshaw's League squad last month.

But he admits that the 'rust' issues that showed up in initial tests after his prolonged period of inactivity following the end of his spell playing MLS football in America last December had left him at a low point.

“It's been tough, kind of up and down for me,” he said as he assessed the first few weeks of his time in South Yorkshire. “I tried to sign and failed the medical. I got through it, worked hard on my body and it's now paying off a little bit.”

The former Southend United and Brentford man came on as a substitute in Rotherham's opening two league matches and then started the midweek Carabao Cup tie at Salford City where he and his teammates triumphed in a penalty shoot-out.

“I got my first '90' on Tuesday, which I'm really happy about,” he said.

He came through a gruelling training schedule set by manager Hamshaw before the green light was given on a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

“The medical thing was more to do with me having been out for a long time,” the player said. “I just had to prove my fitness, which I did. The gaffer almost broke me but I'm still here!

“It's a different game nowadays. It's not the old school of football. There are a lot more physical demands.”

Yearwood came to prominence as a teenager with Southend, then moved to Brentford in a seven-figure switch prior to a three-and-a-half-year stint in the United States with New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC.

He's determined to cement himself in the Millers' starting 11 and is hoping to keep his place for the league trip to Cardiff City this weekend.

“Honestly, top of the world," he said as he described how the thought of regular match action made him feel.

“It was a tough six/seven months for me from January to June/July, it was tough for me just watching from the outside. You try to keep yourself fit and keep motivated. People don't see you going through that.

“I got through it and I'm buzzing. I'm champing at the bit to keep going. I've had a taste of what it's like to be on the outside and I don't want to be there ever again.”