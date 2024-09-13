Rotherham United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE general rule is that it takes ten games before you can judge the league table.

It’s one of the few things in football that was true a decade ago and is still true now. Still, you can probably form some initial opinions once you’re five games in. So, what can we say about the 2024/25 version of Rotherham United?

First – and most obvious – we’re still a work in progress. The match percentage of square pegs and square holes is still well below 100. If everyone were fully fit, it’s not wholly clear what the team would be.

Do Odoffin and Tiehi work in the same side? What is Powell’s best position? Is Nombe an out-and-out forward? And if he’s not, how do you fit him and Wilks into the team without being so narrow no-one has space to work in?

Second, we’re more threatening than we are dangerous. We could have scored at least two or three every game. We’ve scored only three goals in the league full stop. At some point, there’s a question about whether that’s not a bug, but a feature.

Clarke-Harris kind of sums us up as an attacking force. He’s putting in the yards, winning his aerial battles, repeating the steps of the dance that he’s learned in this league over the years. But the sharpness that gets you in on goal begins just where his effort ends.

It may just be a little bit of match fitness still to return to the legs, but it’s concerning that what goes for J C-H goes for the other forwards, too. It may be that we’ve an attack that worries opponents, but doesn’t trouble them.

Third, we’re – well – a bit, um, basic in our approach. If it’s not on to put it into the box, we either do it anyway, or go all the way back to the keeper for another punt forward. We don’t try to move the opposition around to make space. We try to bludgeon the ball into the net. Which isn’t to say it can’t flow – the second half against Huddersfield was as fluid as we’ve been since that glorious early part of Warne’s last season – but that we can’t, or won’t, make it flow.

Finally, we probably don’t quite have that player, the Barlaser or the Ogbene, who’s playing a league or two below their true level. We’re a straight-down-the-middle top-ten third-division team.

Most seasons, that would be enough. After ten games, we’ll know if it’s enough this time around.