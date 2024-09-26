Fitness concern over Rotherham United duo
Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and ‘number 10’ Mallik Wilks picked up knocks in last weekend's 2-0 home loss against Birmingham City.
Neither trained in the early part of this week and manager Steve Evans has his fingers crossed that they will rejoin the main group today (Thursday).
“Hopefully both will be on the grass and hopefully they'll be on the coach to Shrewsbury,” he said.
Clarke-Harris took a blow to his calf against Birmingham and Wilks was caught on his ankle.
“One or two moments of their performances probably reflected that,” Evans said.
Shrewsbury, after six defeats and only one victory, are in bottom spot and the contest offers the Millers a chance to end a 43-game winless away run stretching back to November 2022.