Fitness concern over Rotherham United duo

By Paul Davis
Published 26th Sep 2024, 14:25 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 14:26 BST
Rotherham United forward Mallik Wilks. Picture Jim Brailsford
Rotherham United forward Mallik Wilks. Picture Jim Brailsford
ROTHERHAM United have fitness question marks hanging over two of their first-choice attackers as they gear up for Saturday's League One clash at Shrewsbury Town.

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and ‘number 10’ Mallik Wilks picked up knocks in last weekend's 2-0 home loss against Birmingham City.

Neither trained in the early part of this week and manager Steve Evans has his fingers crossed that they will rejoin the main group today (Thursday).

“Hopefully both will be on the grass and hopefully they'll be on the coach to Shrewsbury,” he said.

Rotherham United forward Mallik Wilks. Picture Jim BrailsfordRotherham United forward Mallik Wilks. Picture Jim Brailsford
Rotherham United forward Mallik Wilks. Picture Jim Brailsford

Clarke-Harris took a blow to his calf against Birmingham and Wilks was caught on his ankle.

“One or two moments of their performances probably reflected that,” Evans said.

Shrewsbury, after six defeats and only one victory, are in bottom spot and the contest offers the Millers a chance to end a 43-game winless away run stretching back to November 2022.

