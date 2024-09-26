Rotherham United forward Mallik Wilks. Picture Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have fitness question marks hanging over two of their first-choice attackers as they gear up for Saturday's League One clash at Shrewsbury Town.

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and ‘number 10’ Mallik Wilks picked up knocks in last weekend's 2-0 home loss against Birmingham City.

Neither trained in the early part of this week and manager Steve Evans has his fingers crossed that they will rejoin the main group today (Thursday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hopefully both will be on the grass and hopefully they'll be on the coach to Shrewsbury,” he said.

Rotherham United forward Mallik Wilks. Picture Jim Brailsford

Clarke-Harris took a blow to his calf against Birmingham and Wilks was caught on his ankle.

“One or two moments of their performances probably reflected that,” Evans said.

Shrewsbury, after six defeats and only one victory, are in bottom spot and the contest offers the Millers a chance to end a 43-game winless away run stretching back to November 2022.